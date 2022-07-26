^

Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcos’ first SONA

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 11:54am
Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcosâ€™ first SONA
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address as newly elected Congress leaders, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, react on Monday, July 25, 2022.
OPS / PCOO

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address was met with rave reviews from some lawmakers part of the supermajority coalition in Congress, with them praising the chief executive’s plans for his term.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ cousin, said in a statement the president’s message was “crystal clear” that the main focus of his administration will be economic recovery.

In particular, Romualdez praised Marcos’ plan to impose tax administration reforms and observe sound fiscal management, saying this prospect of economic recovery “looks bright” given these.

Sen. Grace Poe told reporters after the SONA she liked Marcos’ address, especially when he laid down his plans to turn the country into an investment destination and improve the agriculture sector.

“This SONA gave me hope because … at least we know now what are the concrete plans [of the administration],” she said.

It was Marcos’ plan to make the lives of overseas Filipino workers easier that moved Sen. Raffy Tulfo. “I almost cried,” he said. “He really showed his love and concern for OFWs.”

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, meanwhile, said he would rate Marcos’ SONA a “10.5 or 11” out of 10 “because he tackled almost everything.”

Marcos listed 19 measures that he wanted Congress to pass, which would emerge as a test for his political capital in the legislature that is dominated by his allies.

Still, Estrada said that some of these measures may need to be certified as urgent to grease the legislative mill.

For Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Marcos’ listing of pet bills indicates that he is ready to work — and everyone else should too.

“Everyone should buckle up and work, especially in the legislative because the legislative agenda of our president is truly very detailed,” Gatchalian told reporters.

Deputy Speaker Isidro Ungab said Congress is “ready and willing” to help Marcos achieve his legislative priorities.

“With the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, the House of Representatives is ready to help PBBM in pushing for the enactment of laws that will bring our nation to economic recovery and achieve the remarkable plans and programs he cited in his SONA,” Ungab said in a statement.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE

SONA 2022
