^

Headlines

Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 10:43am
Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera
Commission on Higher Education chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III poses for a photo with officials of state universities and colleges at a fair at Mall of Asia in Pasay City on June 28, 2022.
Release / Commission on Higher Education

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reappointed Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III to his post, Malacañang announced Saturday.

De Vera has expressed views aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte, who is concurrently education secretary, particularly on the revival of the mandatory participation in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program and the review of the K-12 curriculum.

The CHED chief is a known supporter of Marcos and Duterte, and even came under fire for endorsing them during a voters’ education forum co-organized by the commission.

But one of the issues that Duterte and De Vera do not necessarily see eye-to-eye with is the return of students to traditional face-to-face classes, with the CHED chief declaring last year that the commission has decided to continue “flexible learning” from “school year 2021 and thereafter,” while the vice president wants in-person learning to make a comeback this year.

De Vera was criticized for this position particularly by former Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list) who argued that flexible learning “has taken a toll on students and teachers’ health and well-being,” but he hit back by saying that his detractors do not understand what flexible learning is.

De Vera first served as CHED’s officer-in-charge in January 2018 and was subsequently appointed by then President Rodrigo Duterte as its chairperson nine months after.

Aside from being CHED chief, De Vera is also an adviser of the Philippine negotiating panel with the communist rebels and commissioner of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

He is also a professor of public administration at the University of the Philippines, where he served as its vice president for public affairs from 2011 to 2016. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

J. PROSPERO DE VERA III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines looking into bamboo&rsquo;s economic potential

Philippines looking into bamboo’s economic potential

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap the economic potential of pharmaceutical-industrial products based on bamboo varieties...
Headlines
fbtw
Yet another Filipino attacked in New York &mdash; consulate

Yet another Filipino attacked in New York — consulate

19 hours ago
In yet another attack on a Filipino in the United States, the Philippine Consulate in New York reported Friday that a 51-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ collating info on Duterte&rsquo;s war on drugs

DOJ collating info on Duterte’s war on drugs

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice is gathering information on the drug war campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to look into Philippine&rsquo;s agricultural competitiveness

Senate to look into Philippine’s agricultural competitiveness

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate committee on agriculture and food is set to conduct an inquiry into the country’s agricultural competitiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

29 minutes ago
Marcos would be the third president she will be serving as national treasurer under, as she has served in the same capacity...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

2 hours ago
There are international standards to be observed in choosing the next top officials of the Commission of Human Rights, national...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill &nbsp;

FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill  

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Regulation of vapes and other heated tobacco products must remain with the Food and Drug Administration and not be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19 &nbsp;

DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of the first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs higher education budget

CHR backs higher education budget

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed its support for proposed measures on the safe reopening of classes, increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with