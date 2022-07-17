^

Headlines

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2022 | 12:00am
â€˜International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea rulingâ€™
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) invalidating China’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“The PCA legally transformed our maritime claims into a territorial right. Therefore, it is clear that the West Philippine Sea is ours,” said Professor Victor Andres Manhit at the recent international forum organized by The Stratbase Institute.

But in order to enforce the ruling, local and international experts gathered at the forum to mark the sixth anniversary of the arbitral award to the Philippines agreed that the country needs critical global alliances.

“With our collective will and effort, we must not allow any blatant disregard of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) or the rule of law by any state,” said Manhit, president of Stratbase.

“The Philippines has every right to exercise sovereignty over its maritime territory. Our maritime vessels have the right to patrol our waters without being threatened. Our scientists have the right to conduct research in the West Philippine Sea without being closely observed. Our fishermen have the right to fish in the waters safely and without fear,” he added.

The arbitral court ruled that China’s claims on the disputed territory, based on its so-called nine-dash line, had no basis in international law.

However, the previous administration was seen to have largely ignored the ruling as it pivoted toward China and pursued what former president Rodrigo Duterte dubbed as an “independent foreign policy.”

During the forum, international participants emphasized the need to respect not only the PCA decision but the rules-based international order governing relations between and among countries.

Murray Hiebert, senior associate of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director for Research for BowerGroup Asia, said the US now has the opportunity to re-energize an alliance that had become more than a little wobbly under Duterte.

Hiebert, who has published a book called “Under Beijing’s Shadow: Southeast Asia’s China Challenge,” said: “The first thing they ought to do is invite Marcos to come to Washington… This could provide a great opportunity for the US and the Philippines to reboot by inviting the new president to Washington as soon as possible.”

He said the US and the Philippines should work together to protect the rights of the Philippines in the South China Sea, including sovereignty, hydrocarbons and fish.
Lisa Curtis, director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Society, agreed that maritime issues are critical to the United States-Philippine alliance.

“We have a mutual interest in ensuring that nations in the region maintain their sovereignty and independence. Standing up to China’s maritime aggression and taking steps to push back against it are necessary to maintain a rules-based international order. And ultimately, this is the best way we can avoid any conflict,” Curtis said.

Dr. Yusuke Takagi, associate professor of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, said bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and Japan, specifically in the areas of maritime security and safety, has been on the right track for many years, with Mindanao as focal point.

He said that aside from bilateral relations, it is also important to think about Philippine relations in the Indo-Pacific.

John Blaxland, a professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at Australia National University, said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has limited ability to deter, and AUKUS sees the bolstering of the US’s commitment to the defense of Australia and, by implication, of the region.

He acknowledged the overwhelming amount of overlap of interest between Australia and the Philippines, including their interests and enemies, noting that “we can’t just sit on the fence. We have interests to defend. Our interests are being challenged. Our deterrents need to be bolstered. Our weakness invites adventurism.”

In closing the forum, Manhit cited a recent Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase showing that 89 percent of Filipinos want Marcos Jr. to assert the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea; and 90 percent agree that the new administration must invest in the capability of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard.

WPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

10 hours ago
Private think tank OCTA Research projects that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will reach their peak in seven days as indicators...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

12 hours ago
No new Filipino workers will be sent to Sri Lanka as the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Status quo&rsquo; for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s IATF review

‘Status quo’ for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.’s IATF review

14 hours ago
“The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday,” Press Secretary Trixie...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH urged to reform health advisory body

DOH urged to reform health advisory body

By Catherine Talavera | 58 minutes ago
Reforming the Health Technology Assessment Council should be one of the first acts of Department of Health officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Private schools not against face-to-face classes

Private schools not against face-to-face classes

By Janvic Mateo | 58 minutes ago
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines has clarified that it is not opposing the...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 58 minutes ago
There will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to Sri Lanka, as the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

By Paolo Romero | 58 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Escudero has sought the immediate approval of a bill that mandates all government officials and employees to...
Headlines
fbtw
Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

By Artemio Dumlao | 58 minutes ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday flatly rejected a proposal for localized peace talks raised by a revitalized...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with