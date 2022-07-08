^

Headlines

Philippines not affected by 'Lucky Me!' product recalls in other countries — DOH

Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 4:25pm
nissin
This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — An official from the Department of Health on Friday said that the Philippine production of instant noodles from the "Lucky Me!" brand is not affected amid product recalls from four countries.

This comes after Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants of the brand's instant pancit canton and noodle products after health authorities discovered pesticide residues in them.

"Meron ho tayong local manufacturer nitong food product na ito kung saan ang atin pong mga ginagamit ng mga sangkap nito at tsaka iyon pong pagsasagawa ay dito po sa atin sa Pilipinas," DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing on Friday, referring to the "Lucky Me!" brand.

("We have a local manufacturer for this food product which uses local ingredients and processes them here in the Philippines.")

"Ang sinasabi po natin, ng ating Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sa ngayon, base sa kanilang pagkakasuri at pagiimbestiga, hindi po apektado 'no 'yung produksyon ng ating food product na ito dito po sa ating bansa," she added.

("Right now, based on the findings and investigation of the FDA, the production of our food product is not affected in the Philippines.")

The FDA, which has the authority to recall contaminated products and those that may pose potential health risks to consumers, is under the DOH. 

"We are not currently affected by this incident of contamination which happened in the European countries," Vergeire said.

In a recall order, the Food and Safety Authority of Ireland recalled one batch of the instant pancit canton original flavor which was produced in Thailand, and had an expiry date of July 20, 2022. Meanwhile, France and Malta did not specify country of origin of the products covered by their respective recall orders.

"We would like to clarify that ethylene oxide is not added in "Lucky Me!" products," listed food giant Monde Nissin said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is a commonly-used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products. These materials, when processed into seasoning and sauces, may still show traces of ethylene oxide," it added. 

The company assured the public that it has been registered with the country's FDA and are compliant with local food safety standards, as well as the U.S standards for ethylene oxide. 

Shares in Monde Nissin slumped to 7.22% on July 7, closing at P13.36 apiece, which an analyst attributed to the decision of several countries to recall the products. 

DOH's Vergeire earlier said they are not issuing any recall order for the "Lucky Me!" noodles sold in the Philippines, as they are still waiting for the results of FDA's investigation. — Angelica Y. Yang with a report from Janvic Mateo/The STAR and OneNews.PH

LUCKY ME

MONDE NISSIN

NOODLES

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

By Jan Cuyco | 8 hours ago
There would be no need for beneficiaries registered in the Philippine Identification System to present physical IDs when claiming...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

7 hours ago
The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
More time and a new chance have been given to President Marcos to defend himself in the civil forfeiture case being tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Bulatat said the NTC memorandm is ultra vires (beyond legal power of authority) as it stressed that nothing in the EO that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Even if a woman is just a paramour, she is still protected under the law, the Supreme Court stressed in a decision it released...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the University of the Philippines System (UPS) over the non-utilization of funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers &mdash; Angat Buhay

Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers — Angat Buhay

2 hours ago
"Her claims are utterly baseless and completely false, and worse, encourage the harassment of our staff members, volunteers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte urged to lead probe into sexual abuse allegations at PHSA

Sara Duterte urged to lead probe into sexual abuse allegations at PHSA

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also serving as the head of the Education department, should lead a multi-agency probe...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW lauds UK court ruling on diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases

DMW lauds UK court ruling on diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases

4 hours ago
In a landmark ruling, Britain’s highest court ruled that a Saudi Arabian diplomat may face charges for breaching the...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals ready for surge in COVID-19 cases

Private hospitals ready for surge in COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. members are ready to admit COVID-19 patients whose numbers are...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with