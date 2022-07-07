Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015. Philippine firms are on an unprecedented global shopping spree, spending billions on everything from vineyards to food manufacturers and casinos, reflecting the nation's recent economic rise. Monde Nissin is owned by Betty Ang, who started her company 30 years ago and is now the nation's 19th richest person with a net worth of 900 million USD, according to Forbes.

MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants of the company’s household instant noodle brand “Lucky Me!” after health authorities found products containing pesticide residues.

Shares in the food giant slumped 7.22% to close at P13.36 apiece, one of the worst performers for the day.

Related Stories Monde Nissin responds to Lucky Me products being recalled in EU, Taiwan

It was worse than the 1.44% decline in the main index.

"I believe that it was mainly affected by the ongoing recall of Lucky Me products in EU & Taiwan due to the presence of Ethylene Oxide," Aniceto Pangan, trader at Diversified Securities, said.

In a disclosure sent to the local bourse 30 minutes before trading closed, Monde Nissin noted that the pesticide detected in their products are "commonly used on spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products.” The company explained that over the course of processing into seasoning and sauces, traces of ehtylene oxide could still be found.

The company said the product recall will also "affect" its other product offerings, including ice cream, sesame seed, spices, and calcium carbonate supplements.

"However towards closing shares were aggressively bought up after falling below 13.00 intraday to finish at 13.36 once Monde emphasized in a statement that Lucky Me! products ‘are Philippine FDA registered and comply with local food and safety standards and even the US FDA standard for Ethylene Oxide,”" Limlingan added.

But beyond the news, Rastine Mercado, research head of China Bank Securities, said Monde Nissin shares could have fallen due to profit-taking.

"I think investors adversely reacted to the news which exacerbated the sell-off. However, MONDE may have already been due for some profit-taking given the extent of its rally since the end of last week," Mercado said.