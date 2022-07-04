Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'

MANILA, Philippines — In his first flag ceremony, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has identified three attached agencies of the department that need their help.

Facing hundreds of employees of the Justice department for the first time as the secretary, Remulla identified the three agencies as:

Related Stories Cavite's Boying Remulla is Marcos pick for justice secretary

Land Registration Authority

Bureau of Immigration

Bureau of Corrections

The DOJ chief said he was told that a syndicate is running the system of the LRA, but he did not expound.

It is unclear whether Remulla will continue the Task Force against Corruption created under the previous administration, but the LRA was also identified by TFAC led by his predecessor, now Solicitor General Menardo Gueavarra, as among agencies laden with corruption.

Remulla also lamented that the immigration bureau, which he said is the “face of the country” as a frontline organization, has “extortion syndicate, human trafficking syndicate and protection syndicates.” BI officials have been fired and faced cases in the last six years following the extortion case of two of its former deputy commissioners and recently, the "pastillas" scam.

Meanwhile, the DOJ chief said the activities that damage the society continues at the BuCor.

The Corrections bureau has long been embroiled in corruption controversies, among them the Good Conduct and Time Allowance issue in 2019, illegal drug trading inside Bilibid walls and even deadly riots.

The TFAC has so far filed two complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman involving a lawmaker and the Department of Public Works and Highway on “favoring of certain contractors” and a local government office over “irregularities in the purchase of land by a municipality." Agencies have also agreed to deploy deputy ombudsmen to corruption-laden government bodies.

‘I get things done’

Remulla said Marcos picked him as justice secretary precisely because he can get things done. And with the enormous task ahead of him, he said he accepts all challenges given to him.

He said his vision for the department is just one: that the rule of law prevails in the country.

Remulla, who also tried to keep his first official flag ceremony as light by sharing anecdotes about liking listening to music, still assured the staff and employees that he will be “totally committed to our case, totally committed to what the [DOJ] stands for and what we should stand for.”

“I can tell you without batting an eyelash, that I am ready to give my life for this, no ifs or buts,” he said, drawing applause from the employees.

Remulla said he promised Marcos he will stay with him for six years and finish the term with him.

“You can expect the next 2,182 days to be action packed, full of commitment and full of hope in each and every Filipino wishing to fulfill the expectations of all, that this country can be a better country for all of us,” he said.

“That is what the DOJ stands for, the DOJ is there to give justice to every man, woman and child, no matter the circumstance at birth, no matter the economic standing, we will give them all sense of justice,” Remulla added.