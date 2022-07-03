^

Biz leaders, celebs welcome Marcos inaugural with high hopes

Wilson Lee Flores - The Philippine Star
July 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Biz leaders, celebs welcome Marcos inaugural with high hopes
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (L) sits next to Australian Governor-General David Hurley (C) and wife Linda (R) prior to the inaugural ceremony of new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A constellation of foreign and Philippine stars in politics, business and showbiz graced the June 30 inauguration of President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM), including Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan (who had separate meetings with Marcos and former first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos) and US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Among the country’s top business leaders who witnessed the morning inaugural and were also seen at the dinner reception were former Senate president and now full-time entrepreneur Manny Villar of Vista Land, Manny V. Pangilinan of PLDT/Smart/Meralco, Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp., Sabin Aboitiz of Aboitiz Group, Iñigo Zobel, Enrique Razon Jr. of ICTSI, Eusebio Tanco of STI Group, LT Group president Michael Tan, Sta. Elena Construction president Alice Eduardo, Davao tycoon Samuel Uy, among others.

Alliance Global’s Andrew Tan told The STAR: “We are excited about this new chapter of our history. We hope to work closely with the government and its various agencies for the success and progress of our country.”

SM’s Hans Sy, who attended with sister Tessie Sy Coson, said: “The call for solidarity and unification resonates in President BBM’s inaugural address. With that committed mindset, coupled with his buoyant optimism, I am very hopeful that it will serve as a golden catalyst to propel our nation forward.”

JG Summit Holdings and Cebu Pacific CEO Lance Gokongwei said: “As a Filipino, a family man and business owner, I share these hopes and well wishes for the newly-inaugurated administration: a stronger national unity anchored on our vast common ground as one country, one people; a rightful and proud place for our country in the community of nations; an overall national security, economic and infrastructure strategy that increases our productivity, resilience and long term competitiveness and growth; lots of energy, vigor, perserverance, focus, innovativeness and pragmatism that will enable excellence in execution…”

“Unity towards a common goal, progress for the Filipino nation and prosperity for our people” are the hopes of Filinvest Group CEO Josephine Gotianun Yap.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said: “Pres. Marcos’ inaugural speech… definitely comes from his heart. Every Filipino is looking for a better life and I think his speech yesterday showed that is his goal to give a better life to all Filipinos.”

Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry Inc. president Henry Lim Bon Liong echoed “high hopes” and voiced support for the President’s plans “to promote national unity, food security, sustainable economic development, agriculture modernization, education reforms, independent foreign policy and global competitiveness for the Philippines.”

Former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, with her daughter actress Isabelle Daza (goddaughter of PBBM since her late father Bong Daza was hiss close friend), said: “I truly feel Pres. Bong will surprise us all, after all he has been a witness to so many administrations! BBM surely wants to leave a beautiful legacy of his family inspite of the past. Let us all unite and love our only country no matter what political color we were, and we will succeed.”

Leyte congressman Richard Gomez expressed “very high hopes for this new administration that he will address the problems and improve the agriculture sector. I have high hopes that he will continue to fight drugs, that the president will support the country’s sports program and put in someone very knowledgeable about the sector.”

At the National Museum, there were Marcos loyalists and Ilocano political leaders, not a few of whom were seen alternately shouting “BBM! BBM!” and teary-eyed to witness the heir of Ilocandia’s most famous leader return to Malacañang. The 92-year-old lawyer and Marcos Sr.’s solicitor general Estelito Mendoza told The STAR that his latest court victory was the June 28 Supreme Court dismissal of the disqualification petitions against PBBM.

