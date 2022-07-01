Despite youth leader arrests, PNP cites generally peaceful inauguration day

Photo shows a contingent of some 200 cops deployed at the Plaza Miranda in Manila where activist groups converged to protest the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — The inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was peaceful and orderly at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila and other venues that hosted public viewing of the event.

Citing reports culled by the PNP Command Center, PNP Officer-in-Charge, Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. in a statement issued late Thursday evening noted no significant untoward incident in Manila and other locations nationwide during the inauguration day.

“Through the activation of Manila Task Force Shield, our police force along with other government agencies have successfully prepared and implemented all security measures for the solemn and orderly conduct of the inauguration of President Marcos,” Danao said.

The PNP did not acknowledge the brief apprehension of three youth leaders in Quezon City, but Danao in his statement said that "except for a brief mass action staged by a small group in Quezon City, the PNP did not monitor any significant incidents and public assemblies coinciding with the presidential inaugural."

“I extend the congratulations of the national leadership to the inter-agency committee that put together this well-coordinated and well-organized national event,” the PNP-OIC said.

Police Lt. Col. John Guiagui briefs the 200 cops deployed here at Plaza Miranda, says PNP is ordered to "hold the line" and keep protesters here if they try to leave the freedom park. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/322Y8SZGxI — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) June 30, 2022

Danao also cited the cooperation of spectators who witnessed the ceremony for following the security and safety guidelines imposed by authorities.

In its final reports sent to media, the Manila Police District said that there were "more or less 7,000" attendees including VIPs who attended the inauguration. The PNP early said it was expecting up to 30,000.

On the other hand, "more or less 1,000" attended the protest action of progressive groups at the Plaza Miranda.

2,000 Marcos supporters also converged at the Liwasang Bonifacio to celebrate, and according to a tweet report by VICE World News, were also joined by personnel of the PNP.

According to the MPD, one Jerome Batiancila Quinonez was arrested during the inauguration proper after the latter attempted to climb the gate of the Intramuros Golf Course.