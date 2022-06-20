Commission on Muslim Filipinos says $5.77-M Hajj pilgrimage fee already fully paid

In this July 2020 photo, Muslims practice social distancing at Salam Mosque in Salam Compound during their noon time prayer, a day ahead of Eid al-Adha.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) assured the public that it had fully paid the $5.773 million fee of 3,500 Filipino pilgrims for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

At a press briefing on Monday, the NCMF said it made the payment on June 17. It said it received a receipt of payment and transmittal through the Philippine National Bank.

This clarification comes after nearly 400 Muslim Filipinos were not able to fly out on Sunday because of an error with the Hajj service provider that led to visa problems. The NCMF said it already reached out to authorities to clear the issue.

“Secretary Guiling A. Mamondiong has communicated to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Ambassador Hisham Sultan Al Zafir Al Qahtatani and talked to the Ministry of Hajj and our service providers last night to help facilitate the request of NCMF to have access to the opening of the portal for the immediate issuance of the hajj visa to the stranded Muslim Filipino pilgrims,” Bureau of Pilgrimage director Malu Manonggiring said in a statement on Monday.

The NMCF said that it was “an isolated case,” since those aboard the June 16, 17, and 18 flights were able to successfully depart. It is assuring the public that the issue would not happen again.

The Hajj pilgrimage will begin this year on July 7 until July 12.

The yearly pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudia Arabia is considered one of the most important traditions in Islam that Muslims are encouraged to participate in at least once in their lives. — Kaycee Valmonte