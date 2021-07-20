




































































 




   

   









Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity
In this July 2020 photo, Muslims practice social distancing at Salam Mosque in Salam Compound during their noon time prayer, a day ahead of Eid al-Adha. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 10:07am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As Muslim Filipinos celebrate Eid al-Adha in quarantine, President Rodrigo Duterte highlighted the value of sacrifice while Vice President Leni Robredo called for solidarity and and a sense of shared humanity.



In a message, Duterte said the Feast of the Sacrifice, which celebrates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son at Allah's command, "remains a fervent reminder to our people that, even amidst life's difficulties and challenges, our sacrifices have profound value and meaning."





"It is my sincere hope that our Muslim brothers and sisters will find renewed faith and spirituality, especially when called to emulate Ibrahim's devotion to his belief."



He said that he stands with Filipino Muslims in "pursuing our shared goal of building a society that transcends religious, political and cultural barriers."



In a separate message, the vice president said: "As we mark the Feast of Sacrifice this year, let us come together in solidarity, shared humanity and the common good."



Eid al-Adha is one of the two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.  It marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or hajj to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.



"This day is a celebration of faith and its ability to endow us with the courage to meet any challenge. As we have seen countless times during this pandemic, there are more things that bring us together than tear us apart — kindness, compassion, and the genuine desire for a world where people of all faiths thrive and flourish under a banner of hope."



"Let us hold fast to these values as we journey towards the vision of a better normal. Though the road may be long, I know that the Filipino has the resolve to reach this aspiration," the vice president also said.



"May the Peace of Allah be with us all."



President Rodrigo Duterte last week declared July 20 a holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

