Booster guidelines for minors aged 12 to 17 may be released by next week â€” DOH

Booster guidelines for minors aged 12 to 17 may be released by next week — DOH

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 3:21pm
Children aged 5 to 11 years old, accompanied by their guardians, receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the Marikina Sports Complex on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, the fifth day of pediatric vaccination in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Health department said Saturday that it expects the guidelines for the implementation of COVID-19 booster jabs for minors aged 12 to 17 to be released by next week. 

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that the Health Secretary is due to sign the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council. After this, the DOH will draft the guidelines for the administration of booster doses. 

"Hopefully, it (the booster guidelines) will be out by Monday para makastart na tayo...mga Tuesday siguro kung ready na 'yung mga ibang kailangan at tsaka 'yung ating mga implementors (so we can start...on Tuesday when everything else and our implementers are ready)," Cabotaje said in an interview with GMA Network's Dobol B TV on Saturday. 

She explained that they are trying to begin the roll-out of the booster doses for children ahead of the face-to-face classes, which will take effect in the upcoming school year. 

Cabotaje said that they are planning to prioritize immunocompromised teens first, before the rest of the pediatric populations. 

Waning vaccine immunity from the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines has been among the causes cited by the department in the recent uptick of infections. 

Weekly growth rate up by 71%

The Philippines logged an additional 539 COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing up the total case load to 3.70 million cases registered since the start of the pandemic. 

Of the additional cases recorded on Friday, almost half or 282 came from the capital Metro Manila, according to OCTA Research Fellow Guido David. 

"With the exception of April 3 (when there was a high number due to possible backlog, this is the highest number of new cases since Feb. 26, 2022," David said in a tweet on Saturday. 

"The 7-day average increased from 103 to 176 (as of June 11 to 17), a 71% increase.This translates to an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 1.24." he added.

An attack rate is the percentage of those at risk of a disease in a population.

On June 14, the COVID-19 reproduction number in the metro increased to 1.80, up from 1.40 on June 7, while the positivity rate rose to 3.7%. While cases have been rising, hospital bed utilization in the capital remains low, he said. 

The reproduction number refers to the number of people a COVID-19 positiive individual can infect. 

Meanwhile, having a positivity rate of below 5%  indicates that a country can manage its COVID-19 caseload, according to the recommendation of the World Health Organization. 

"So far, the numbers we are seeing have been in line with our projections, a weak surge and no escalation of alert levels of restrictions because we expect our healthcare system will be able to manage the relatively low number of hospitalizations," David said. 

RELATED: Private hospitals: COVID-19 admissions 'manageable' despite rise in cases

He added: "If we want to prevent infection, especially to the vilnerable population, we should practice personal responsibility and continue to follow health protocols, and get booster shots."

