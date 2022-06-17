^

DOH logs highest daily COVID-19 tally since April 3

Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 9:13am
A worker reaches for a hanging gas pump at a gas station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on June 7, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Thursday 425 new COVID-19 infections, the highest in over two months.

This brought the number of active cases in the country to 3,462.

Why this matters

  • The figure was the biggest daily rise since April 3, when the Philippines reported 690 additional cases.
  • According to the DOH, there was a slight increase in COVID-19 cases amid the detection of more transmissible Omicron subvariants, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity.
  • Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1—the laxest quarantine classification—until the end of June despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
  • The slight increase in cases has so far not translated into high severe and critical hospital admissions, the DOH said.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Philippines has confirmed over 3.69 million COVID-19 cases, with 60,461 deaths.

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
