^

Headlines

Private hospitals: COVID-19 admissions 'manageable' despite rise in cases

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 2:27pm
Private hospitals: COVID-19 admissions 'manageable' despite rise in cases
Health workers attend to COVID-19 patients at the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital which was turned into an intensive care unit on Sept. 2, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — An association of private hospitals said Saturday that they can still handle COVID-19-related admissions, describing these as "manageable" amid the reported rise in infections. 

"There was a slight increase in admissions, but it has been manageable. There are many times when admitted patients are symptomatic, but [the manifestations] are not that severe," Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPi) President Dr. Rene Jose De Grano said in Filipino during an interview with Laging Handa on Saturday. 

Health authorities earlier said that the COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila rose to 1.25 on May 23, up from 1.05 recorded from May 13 to 19. 

The Department of Health, however, said that this "slight rise" in cases is not yet a cause for concern, as virus transmissions remains slow and hospitals can still manage the admissions. 

The COVID-19 reproduction rate refers to the number of new infections which come from a single case. 

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are underway, with more than 69.1 million people in the country inoculated. The state hopes to fully vaccinate 77 million eligible individuals before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office on June 30. 

By end-June, around two million COVID-19 vaccine doses will expire if they are not used by then. DOH earlier submitted a demand forecast of 34 million doses to replace Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs which are expired or near expiry. 

RELATED: Vaccine expiry not an issue – mayors

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, is mulling over replacing expiring shots procured by the government and private companies. 

The Philippines logged an additional 207 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing up the country's caseload to 3.69 million, according to DOH estimates. Over 2,400 of these cases remain active, while more than 60,400 deaths have been recorded.

'Ready to treat monkeypox'

PHAPi's De Grano said Saturday that their member hospitals are prepared to treat monkeypox, should the country detect any case of the disease which has been spreading in other parts of the world. 

"What we will do is, we will isolate [the case]...in isolation wards. Of course, we will report the case to the DOH and we will then implement supportive treatment of this disease," he said in Filipino during the same Laging Handa briefing. 

The treatment of monkeypox, which can be spread by infected individuals and animals or through contact with contaminated materials, will be mainly "supportive" for now, De Grano said, since there is no approved monkeypox vaccine which is readily accessible at the moment. 

Citing WHO, DOH said there has already been a monkeypox jab which has been developed, but added that it is not yet widely available.

RELATED: No FDA approval yet for monkeypox antivirals — DOH

Meanwhile, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they are ready to implement travel restrictions upon the advice of the government. 

At present, DOH is intensifying screening at the borders and actively monitoring the situation in hopes of preventing monkeypox from entering the country. 

COVID-19

DOH

MONKEYPOX

VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines scraps COVID-19 test rule for boosted inbound travelers

Philippines scraps COVID-19 test rule for boosted inbound travelers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
According to the DOT, the visitor must be at least 18 years old, and must have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan Muna blames Duterte for election loss

Bayan Muna blames Duterte for election loss

By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Party-list group Bayan Muna has blamed President Duterte and the alleged massive black propaganda by the government for its...
Headlines
fbtw
Group files complaint vs Guanzon

Group files complaint vs Guanzon

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The anti-corruption group Citizens Crime Watch has sued former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon for “unlawfully...
Headlines
fbtw
In 3 separate showdowns, Chinese ships challenged research vessels in Philippine EEZ &mdash; think tank

In 3 separate showdowns, Chinese ships challenged research vessels in Philippine EEZ — think tank

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"Beijing giving the Marcos admin a preview of what it can expect," AMTI Director Gregory Poling said.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan to proceed with trial of Marcos wealth case

Sandigan to proceed with trial of Marcos wealth case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan will proceed with the trial of a wealth forfeiture case involving shares of stocks in a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
No FDA approval yet for monkeypox antivirals &mdash; DOH

No FDA approval yet for monkeypox antivirals — DOH

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Saturday that the country's Food and Drug Administration has not yet...
Headlines
fbtw

Senate passes 30 billion for building, upgrade of hospitals

14 hours ago
The Senate passed on second reading last Thursday at least 30 bills that seek to improve, develop or establish public hospitals in different parts of the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Caritas Manila donates to Ukraine, spends P2 billion locally

Caritas Manila donates to Ukraine, spends P2 billion locally

14 hours ago
Caritas Manila, the social services arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, recently gave an initial $20,000 or the equivalent of...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF removes medical insurance requirement for face to face college students

IATF removes medical insurance requirement for face to face college students

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The requirement for F2F college students requirement for F2F college students The government has repealed a policy requiring...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ube Fiesta&rsquo; to be held in Germany

‘Ube Fiesta’ to be held in Germany

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The ube sensation is coming to Germany.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with