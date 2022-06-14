^

POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams

June 14, 2022
POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has caught wind of a text blast using the agency’s name while offering jobs to random recipients and is warning the public against the alleged phishing scam.

The text blast reads: “(y)our employment CV sent to the POEA has been approved,” along with a link. The sender claims the recipient may earn as much as P2,889 daily. 

"Ang ganitong text message ay isang phishing scam na kung saan may link na kapag na-click ay marere-direct sa isang website na maaring makuha ang inyong mga personal data, password, account number o iba pang mga sensitibong impormasyon at magamit sa mga illegal na gawain," the POEA said.

(A text message like this is a phishing scam in which a link, when clicked, redirects the recipient to a website where they could collect your personal data, password, account number, or other sensitive information and these may be used in illegal activities.)

The POEA is not the first agency to be named or involved in a random text blast involving job offers and other employment opportunities.

The scams have prompted calls for the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to boost efforts to prevent the scams.

The NTC has also called the attention of online shopping platforms for selling SMS blast machines and similar equipment, which is not allowed under the law. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Franco Luna and The STAR / Cecille Suerte Felipe

