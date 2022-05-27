^

Coast Guard: Soon-to-be BRP Melchora Aquino coming home June 1

Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard is sending home the BRP Melchora Aquino, another brand new capital ship — and just the second 97-meter multi-role response vessel in the country — to be added to its inventory of Japanese-built vessels.

According to the PCG in a statement, the MRRV-9702 will arrive in the vicinity waters off Port Area, Manila, on June 1. Pending completion of additional tests, it will later be commissioned as the Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas Melchora Aquino, marking one of the most advanced assets of the PCG to date.

"This sturdy white ship, will serve as the stalwart protector of our maritime reserve, and instrument for peace and tranquility within our territorial waters," CG Admiral Artemio Abu said in his speech at the send-off ceremony for BRP Melchora Aquino.

"This ship will become a serve as a symbol of hope and a source of national pride of our maritime nation. It will also serve as an instrument in promoting the rules of law at sea and enhancing amity among neighboring nations in the region."

The PCG added that the Harbor Acceptance Test evaluation officially ran between May 19 to 26. The HAT team worked closely with the shipbuilder to ensure conformance according to the technical specifications of the project contract.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua is also currently traversing the waters of Indonesia, as a major participant in the Marine Pollution Exercise between Indonesian Coast Guard, the Japan Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard.

"Equally important to note, that ship symbolizes the strong partnership and cooperation between Japan and Philippines. The Filipino people are enthusiastically waiting for her arrival to our shores," Abu also said. -- Franco Luna

