Poll body's employee union rallies behind Pangarungan’s confirmation as Comelec chairman

Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 1:10pm
Ad interim Comelec chief Saidamen Pangarungan leading the National Board of Canvassers for this year's polls.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of the Commission on Elections from across the country are rallying behind the confirmation of Saidamen Pangarungan’s appointment as the poll body’s chairman. 

The Comelec Employees’ Union (Comelec-EU), with a 5,000-membership of rank-and-file employees, in a statement dated May 18 is endorsing Pangarungan to the congressional Commission on Appointments after Pangarungan was able to “effectively ‘rally the troops’” for the recently concluded polls despite the pandemic.

“[It] is a testament to Chairman Pangarungan’s capable leadership, as he bravely took on the reins and helmed meritoriously, one of the most challenging electoral exercises in our nation’s collective memory,” Comelec-EU said.

In early March this year, Pangarungan was named by President Rodrigo Duterte as the poll body’s ad interim chief, taking the place of Comelec Chairperson Sheriff Abas who retired in February. 

Pangarungan previously served as the secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

COA suspended its proceedings last Wednesday to allow its members to focus on canvassing the votes for the presidential and vice presidential positions, scheduling a new hearing next week.

Along with Pangarungan, pending confirmation of appointments are Comelec commissioners George Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Civil Service Commission Chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles, and Commission on Audit Chairperson Rizalina Noval Justo.

Meanwhile, Comelec-EU emphasized that they “see hope and take comfort” in Pangarungan’s promise to strengthen the poll body by putting forward the needs and the growth of its employees.

“We know he will deliver on this promise as we share the belief that the workforce is every organization’s greatest asset.” — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Angelica Y. Yang

