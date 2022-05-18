^

Comelec wraps up 'honest, orderly, generally peaceful' polls

Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 5:37pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Thursday lauded the country’s recently held national elections, after recording the lowest number of election-related violence and a quick transparency server.

In a speech delivered during the proclamation of the 12 winning senatorial candidates on Thursday, Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan gave his thanks to everyone involved in the elections, including the staff behind the poll body “who gave their support to ensure an orderly and successful election.”

“This election have been accepted by most of our countrymen to be honest, orderly, generally peaceful,” Pangarungan said.

The Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, has consistently logged a voter turnout of over 80% while canvassing the 173 certificates of canvass. Turnout for this year's polls stood at 83%.

This year’s polls also allegedly saw the lowest election-related violence with 16 incidents compared with the 160 reported during the 2019 midterm elections.

READ: PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16 

Within hours after the closing of polling precincts, 80% of the votes were reflected through the poll body’s transparency server despite some voters still waiting in line to cast their ballots

Voting in some areas had to be extended after over 1,800 vote counting machines broke down on election day

Pangarungan thanked citizens’ arm groups as well as government agencies that helped with the conduct of the national and local polls.

He also expressed gratitude to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which mobilized the foreign service posts across the world for the month-long overseas voting period. Posts in Canada, San Francisco, Cambodia, Hawaii and the American Samoa, Dubai, and Hong Kong reported record high voting turnout despite some hiccups. 

“Even as we look into the reports of VCM errors and a few other glitches in this election, I trust that the Commission en banc shall continually improve on the election process,” Pangarungan said.

Comelec on Wednesday proclaimed the 12 newly-elected senators:

  • Robin Padilla (with 26,612,434 votes)
  • Loren Legarda (with 24,264,969 votes)
  • Raffy Tulfo (with 23,396,954 votes)
  • Sherwin Gatchalian (with 20,602,655 votes)
  • Chiz Escudero (with 20,271,458 votes)
  • Mark Villar (with 19,475,592 votes)
  • Alan Peter Cayetano (with 19,295,314 votes)
  • Miguel Zubiri (with 18,734,336 votes)
  • Joel Villanueva (with 18,486,034 votes)
  • JV Ejercito (with 15,841,858 votes)
  • Risa Hontiveros (with 15,420,807 votes)
  • Jinggoy Estrada (with 15,108,625 votes)

