NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 â€” DOLE

NCR daily minimum wage up by P33 — DOLE

In this June 8, 2020 photo, a worker is cleaning the windows of a high-rise building located in Malate, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Workers in Metro Manila will be receiving an additional P33 to their current daily pay after the capital's Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board granted the minimum wage hike this week, the Labor department said on Saturday.

This brings up the minimum wage rate to P570 and P533 for workers in the non-agriculture and agriculture sectors, respectively.

The regional wage board in the National Capital Region (NCR) issued Wage Order No. NCR-23 on Friday, which allowed for the wage increase.

In a statement on its website, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the increase considered the rising prices of basic goods, commodities and fuel products.

"It is expected to protect around one million minimum wage earners in private establishments in the region from undue low pay," DOLE said, referring to the NCR wage board's move.

This comes around four years after DOLE last announced a wage hike of P25 to the current pay of workers in the capital.

Wage hike in Western Visayas

Workers based in Western Visayas can also expect to get an additional increase of P55 or P110, depending on the industry they belong to and the number of workers in a company, acccording to DOLE, citing Wage Order No. RBVI-26 filed by the wage board in Region 6.

The minimum pay for those working in a company that employs 10 people or less, and those in a firm which employs over 10 workers is P450 and P420, respectively.

DOLE explained that the move is meant to protect over 214,800 minimum wage earners across the region from receiving low pay.

It also said the wage board made such a move due to the rising prices of goods.

Domestic workers based in the region can also expect an increase of P500 in their salaries, bringing up their monthly minimum wage rate to P4,500, according to another wage order.

The last wage increase for workers based in Western Visayas took effect in 2019.

DOLE said that the new wage orders will be submitted for review, and will take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation.