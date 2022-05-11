Metro Manila cops net 105 liquor ban violators on election day

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office arrested 105 liquor ban violators after it intensified police operations implementing the ban during the National and Local Elections 2022.

In a statement sent to reporters early morning Wednesday, Police Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad, NCRPO director said that Metro Manila police capped off arrests of 105 individuals who sold, furnished, offered, bought, served, and consummed liquor within the metropolis.

Of this number:

Eight suspects were apprehended from Northern Police District

Six were from Eastern Police District

27 from Manila Police District

2 from Southern Police District and

62 Quezon City Police District.

The operations stemmed from the provision of Comelec Resolution No. 10746 which provides that the liquor ban shall be in force and effect on the day before the election on May 8 and the following day.

"The law was tailored to protect the election day from incidents emanating from or with connection to taking alcoholic drinks," the MPD's statement read.

Despite some 50 cases of election-related violence recorded on election day, the Philippine National Police said it observed a generally successful peace and order situation during the 2022 polls.

PNP personnel have also been ordered to remain at their posts until all Comelec and election-related materials have been taken.

Natividad acknowledged the cooperation of the public for the peaceful casting of votes in Metro Manila on Monday.

"We will continue our Comelec checkpoints until June 8, 2022 alongside our anti-criminality, anti-illegal drugs, anti-gambling and and anti-terrorism campaigns," he said.