Sara Duterte leads VP race in partial, unofficial count

Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 10:23pm
Sara Duterte leads VP race in partial, unofficial count
Sara Duterte, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, and running mate of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers her speech during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 11:33 p.m.) — Just like her running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio took a strong early lead in the vice presidential race partial and unofficial data of the 2022 elections showed late Monday.

As of 10:02 p.m., the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte got 24,933,207 votes, followed by Sen. Kiko Pangilinan with 7,497,386 votes. The figures were based on 70.28% of votes transmitted.

Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto had 6,705,585 votes, physician Willie Ong had 1,583,262 votes, and Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Partylist) got 193,471 votes, according to the partial and unofficial count.

Duterte-Carpio’s running mate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. is also the frontrunner in the presidential race with 25,051,855 votes.

The tandem ran on a vague campaign to “unify" the Philippines.

Around 67 million people registered to cast their ballots in an election seen to make or break the country’s fragile democracy.

The election day saw vote counting machine malfunctions and technical difficulties. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

