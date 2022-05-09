Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

Senatorial aspirant Robin Padilla joins the UniTeam's rally at the Paoay Sand Dunes late in the evening of February 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Robin Padilla took an early lead in partial, unofficial election returns on the Commission on Elections' Transparency Media Server in a list dominated by politicians.

With 16,441,195 votes recorded so far, Padilla of the administration PDP-Laban party led Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) who had 15,896,981 votes as of 9:02 p.m.

Filipinos on Monday voted for candidates vying for 12 vacancies at the upper house.

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, an early favorite in pre-election surveys, was at third place in the partial, unofficial tally with 15,240,955 votes followed by re-electionist Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian who had 13,611,577 votes as of Monday evening.

Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who is seeking a return to the Senate, had 13,542,957 votes as of Monday evening and former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar had 12,604,192.

Re-electionists and former senators rounded off the Top 12 candidates, with Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) getting 12,514,348 votes and Sen. Joel Villanueva with 12,338,351.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri had 12,043,798 votes on the partial, unofficial tally with Sen. Risa Hontiveros — a member of the small Senate minority — getting 10,351,953 votes so far.

Sons of former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada — former Sens. JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada — are also poised for a return with 10,314,576 votes and 9,555,084 votes respectively.