LRT-2 to give free rides for PWDs on elections day

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority said it is giving free rides to persons with disabilities (PWDs) who will use the LRT-2 on elections day in a bid to provide accessible transportation to members of the sectors who will be casting their ballots.

Those who present their PWD IDs to the train personnel may avail of the LRT-2's free rides, which will run from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Antipolo station) and 9 p.m. (Recto station) on May 9.

“The provision of accessible transportation is one of the main requirements for PWD to be able to participate in the national elections. LRT-2 is ready and available to accommodate them," LRTA Administrator Jeremy Regino said in a statement shared on the transport company's Facebook page on Saturday.

Regina also encouraged all PWDs taking the train to their voting precinct to stay at the special boarding area, where senior citizens and pregnant women are also allowed to stay.

The LRT-2 trains also have designated areas for PWD users.

LRT-2 claimed it is designed to be "commuter-friendly", explaining that its stations have several accessibility features such as ramps, facilities with braille markings, and yellow path-finding tactiles for the blind.

RELATED: Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier said it will establish emergency accessible polling places (EAPPs) for PWDs, the elderly and pregnant so they can exercise their right to vote.

The EAPPs can be in the form of a classroom or a temporary polling place on the first flour or ground floor near the voting centers, according to a Comelec resolution.

PWDs have historically faced mobility problems come elections season, with reports of many struggling up the stairs of barangay facilities and schools to cast their votes.