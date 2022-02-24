Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors

In this Sept. 1, 2020, photo, an elderly woman is assisted while registering to vote in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will establish Emergency Accessible Polling Places (EAPPs) for persons with disability (PWDs), the elderly and heavily pregnant who will cast their ballots in the May 9 elections.

In a 20-page resolution, the Comelec said EAPPs is a classroom or a temporary polling place found on the first floor or ground floor near the voting center where PWDs, elderly and women six months or more pregnant can cast their votes on election day.

The Comelec said satellite EAPPs or S-EAPPs will also be established in a building used as a home or residence of PWDs and/or senior citizens, including rehabilitation centers and sheltered workshops, whether administered by the government or private institutions, but in close proximity to voting centers.

Among the identified S-EAPPs are the Hospicio de San Jose in the fifth district of Manila; Tahanang Walang Hagdanan in Cainta, Rizal and the National Vocational Rehabilitation Center in the third district of Quezon City.

One EAPP will be established for voting places covering one to seven barangays, two for eight to 14 barangays and three for 15 and above barangays, according to the Comelec.

While the EAPPs and S-EAPPs will be opened for all qualified PWDs, elderly and heavily pregnant, the Comelec clarified that it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, which will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for EAPPs and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for S-EAPPs.

‘Fake, selfish authority’

As the elections draw near, former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is praying to save the country from “fake and selfish authority.”

“O, Diyos, iligtas mo kami sa huwad at makasariling awtoridad (O, God, save us from fake and selfish authority),” Tagle said in a short video posted on his official Facebook page.

In the same video, Tagle spoke about Jesus Christ’s apostle Peter who was given the responsibility to manage the entire Catholic Church because of his “authority” that is worth emulating.

The prelate said the Lord has bestowed on Peter the responsibility because of his exceptional characteristics among the other apostles.

“According to the Bible, the authority of Peter is anchored on his recognition of and faith in Jesus Christ, whom he called the Messiah and Son of God,” Tagle said in Filipino.

Tagle is now the prefect of the Congregation of the Evangelization of Peoples in the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has urged the Catholic faithful to properly discern and carefully study the character and the kinds of leaders that they want to elect in the May 9 elections.

In an interview with Church-run Radyo Veritas, Advincula said it is important for the more than 60 million Filipino voters to know the leaders that they want to elect, especially now that the Philippines is facing so many challenges brought about by the pandemic and other issues.

“As we prepare for the coming elections, I invite everyone to undergo the process of discernment towards collective active response. This entails immersing ourselves in our socio-political realities and responding proactively in light of the principles of Catholic Social Teachings,” he added.

Voters should heed the call of Pope Francis for “better politics” as their guide for discernment as he hopes that the voters will vote for the one who is God-centered and patriotic, according to Advincula.

The Manila archbishop added that they are also praying for the people to go out and exercise their right to vote for the leader they believe will bring the Philippines to its better standing as he asked the Filipinos to be God-fearing and patriotic.