Pacquiao marks end of presidential campaign in hometown GenSan

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 8:34pm
Boxing legend-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao during his miting de avance campaign rally in Cebu City, one of the two last events marking the end of his campaign for Philippine president, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Boxing great-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao concluded his campaign to become the country’s top leader in the place where he launched his presidential bid and where he began dreaming for a better life—his hometown General Santos City.

Known for his rags-to-riches story, Pacquiao dubbed his campaign as the “revolution of the poor” with a platform centered on fighting poverty.

He promised to provide houses to millions of Filipinos, increase the minimum wage of workers, and ensure that jobs will look for people and not the other way around.

As he barnstormed towns and cities across the archipelago, Pacquiao also vowed to knock out corruption, which he said is the reason why many Filipinos remain poor. If elected, he said he will build a “mega prison” for corrupt government officials, and recover ill-gotten wealth from the Marcoses and their associates.

Pacquiao’s campaign manager Buddy Zamora believes the incumbent senator is the dark horse in the presidential race, and may still pull off a come-from-behind win in the high-stakes polls next week.

Thanks to his consistency and sincerity, he improved his number in the final Pulse Asia pre-elections survey, ranking third with 7%. He, however, is well behind Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who is leading with 56%.

His campaign is hounded by his poor attendance as a member of the House of Representatives and the Senate, unproven competence, and homophobic comments.

Once a loyal ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, Pacquiao clashed with the executive last year over foreign policy. Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is the frontrunner in the vice presidential race.

He held the first leg of his miting de avance in Cebu City in a bid to woo Visayas voters. Pacquiao’s father, Rosalio, was born in the province’s Pinamungajan town. Cebu is also the home of the party PROMDI.

Pacquiao's running mate, Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Partylist), was unable to campaign in person because of a knee injury. 

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
