Comelec names new spox just three days before elections

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 7:48pm
Comelec names new spox just three days before elections
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections designated John Rex Laudiangco as its new acting spokesman. 

In a copy of the memorandum sent to reporters on Friday, the Office of Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said the appointment is “effective immediately.” The new appointment comes just three days before the country holds its national and local polls. 

“[Laudiangco] shall report directly to Commissioner George Erwin M. Garcia, the Commissioner-in-Charge on Public Information and Education,” the memorandum reads. 

Laudiangco is a director from the poll body’s Law department. 

He will be taking the post of Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, who is currently under investigation along with other officials for the debate mess. 

Jimenez congratulated Laudiangco and wished him the best. 

“For my part, I shall continue to serve as faithfully as I have these past 18 years, with due deference to the will and wisdom of the Commission,” Jimenez said in a separate statement on Friday. 

Last week, Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay was seeking to temporarily relieve from official public relations duties Jimenez and poll body director Frances Arabe over the payment fiasco that temporarily postponed the presidential and vice presidential debates, before it got overhauled into a one-on-one interview session with candidates. 

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
