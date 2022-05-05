^

Headlines

Philippines seen as 'attractive' medical tourism destination

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 8:53am
Philippines seen as 'attractive' medical tourism destination
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — With many untapped potentials in the health and industry, the Department of Tourism said it sees the Philippines as an "attractive medical tourism destination."

“With world-class hospitals and facilities, skilled doctors and nurses, and the Filipino brand of hospitality, the Philippines is poised to become an attractive destination for medical tourism," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Juergen Steinmetz, a delegate at the recent World Travel and Tourism Council Summit, shared the same sentiment that the Philippines has the potential to become a top medical tourism destination.

He shared that he underwent medical treatment at the Makati Medical Center for his left leg which was diagnosed to be inflicted by a flesh-eating bacteria.

"It's a secret to be revealed and in the making to come out and go viral. The Philippines will become the number one destination for medical tourism," Steinmetz said in his recent article published by eturbonews.com.

"All the ingredients are here. Excellent world-class doctors and facilities, nurses that keep the standard for high-quality care around the world, and a beautiful country, wonderful beaches, good food, and exciting cities," he added.

Steinmetz also cited the cheaper medical costs in the Philippines compared to other countries.

The tourism chief said the agency has plans to bolster the country’s medical tourism with the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of medical travel and wellness tourism.

DOT also said they seek to increase public awareness of medical tourism in the global market.

"Currently, we have been implementing measures that will further develop the country as a medical tourism destination in a calibrated approach, including the development of an internal ecosystem and network of facilities in the country to accommodate concerns and issues surrounding this tourism product," Puyat said.  

Aside from these, the DOT likewise developed “gold standard in approaching health and safety for meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events” and also institutionalized health and safety in tourism activities.

Puyat cited that the DOT partnered with the Department of Health (DOH) and Makati Medical Center to attend to the medical needs of tourists.

Last February, the government launched the Resbakuna sa Botika Program in Boracay, in partnership with one of the country’s leading drug stores, Watsons. Through this partnership, fully vaccinated local and tourists may be accommodated to get their booster shots against COVID-19.

Puyat said the coordination with national government agencies and local government units has led to 98% vaccination rate of tourism workers.

In 2020, the DOT also partnered with the Makati Medical Center Foundation, MVP Group of Campanies’ Tulong Kapatid or its social responsibility consortium “to improve Boracay Island’s  health and communications portfolio.”

They eyed implementing a Pandemic Preparedness Program “to help bring back tourism confidence in Boracay from a health security perspective.”

Meanwhile, the DOT recently appointed a director for medical, health and wellness tourism, Dr. Paulo Benito Tugbang, a registered medical doctor and board top-notcher nurse and midwife.

Tugbang previously led the Medical Travel and Wellness Tourism Program of the DOH and served with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Secretariat as the technical lead.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

MEDICAL TOURISM

WTTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay&rsquo;s health

Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay’s health

By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
Former deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Mocha Uson has asked the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo, Pangilinan to hold miting de avance in Makati

Robredo, Pangilinan to hold miting de avance in Makati

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan will hold their miting de avance on Saturday in Makati...
Headlines
fbtw
Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II denied that he coerced ex-Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, a key witness...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte inaugurates new Dr. Jose Fabella hospital

Duterte inaugurates new Dr. Jose Fabella hospital

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday inaugurated the new Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in &lsquo;battle for truth&rsquo;

Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in ‘battle for truth’

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
The bishops, priests and deacons who make up the Clergy for the Moral Choice said they had to break from the Church’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace forms committee for smooth transition of power

Palace forms committee for smooth transition of power

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte’s office has formed a committee that will ensure a smooth transfer of power to his successor, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec confident of smooth voting process

Comelec confident of smooth voting process

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is confident that the voting process will run smoothly as it undertakes the final testing and...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Pollster Pulse Asia has called out what it described as baseless accusations regarding its conduct of pre-election surveys,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace thanks INC for endorsing Sara Duterte

Palace thanks INC for endorsing Sara Duterte

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for its endorsement of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno supporters light blue candles for clean elections

Isko Moreno supporters light blue candles for clean elections

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Hundreds of supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday night in an effort to convince...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with