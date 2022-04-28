^

Headlines

29% want masks off once COVID-19 under control

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am
29% want masks off once COVID-19 under control
Undated photo shows a boy walks past a mural at SSS Village in Marikina City. The government says wearing face masks will still be required even if the country is placed under Alert Level 1.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Three in every 10 Filipinos said they will no longer wear a face mask once the spread of COVID-19 is controlled, a survey conducted by OCTA Research showed.

Results of the March 5 to 10 survey released on Tuesday showed that only 67 percent of the respondents intend to continue wearing face masks once the spread of the viral illness is already controlled.

Some 29 percent said they would no longer wear face masks, while four percent said they do not know.

The number of those who said they will continue wearing face masks even if COVID-19 is already controlled was highest among respondents in Metro Manila with 71 percent and the rest of Luzon with 70 percent.

It was followed by those in Mindanao with 66 percent and the Visayas with 60 percent.

Those who said that they will no longer wear a face mask was highest among respondents in the Visayas with 39 percent, followed by those in Mindanao with 33 percent, Metro Manila with 29 percent and the rest of Luzon with 23 percent.

Across socio-economic classes, fewer respondents in class E (55 percent) said they will continue wearing masks even if the spread of COVID-19 is contained than those in class ABC (67 percent) and class D (69 percent).

Of those who said they will continue wearing masks even if the spread of COVID-19 is under control, 38 percent said they intend to do so for six months, while 37 percent will do it for one year.

Ten percent will do it for two years, while nine percent said they will continue wearing masks for five years.

Most of those who intend to continue wearing masks for a year were respondents from Metro Manila (66 percent), while those who said they will wear masks for six months were respondents from the Visayas (44 percent).

The poll results were part of OCTA’s Tugon ng Masa survey on COVID-19 pandemic.

It also found 83 percent of respondents approve of what the government has done or is currently doing to prevent the spread of the viral illness.

Meanwhile, the questions on vaccines found that 13 percent of survey respondents were not willing to get a booster shot against COVID-19.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

COVID-19

FACEMASK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 6 hours ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

4 hours ago
In a release announcing his withdrawal from the senatorial race, Marcoleta is quoted as saying "the fighter in me should be...
Headlines
fbtw
Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
A faction of a volunteer group that carried President Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016 is now backing Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

'Uncharted' pulled out from Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
Citing a scene showing China's illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the DFA said the scene is contrary to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday led the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, a project that is expected to improve...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expiring vaccine doses

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expiring vaccine doses

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Vaccine-sharing platform COVAX is willing to replace 3.6 million doses of COVID-19 jabs that have expired in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
August 30 declared National Press Freedom Day

August 30 declared National Press Freedom Day

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has signed into law a measure declaring Aug. 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day as his administration...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Police powers&rsquo; mulled for DA vs agricultural smuggling

‘Police powers’ mulled for DA vs agricultural smuggling

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A committee leader in the House of Representatives hinted at giving “police powers” to the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lauds Lapulapu on 501st anniversary of Mactan battle

Duterte lauds Lapulapu on 501st anniversary of Mactan battle

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday hailed the leadership of Filipino hero Lapulapu during the 501st anniversary of the Victory at...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with