Supreme Court upholds decision leaving Anti-Terror Act mostly intact

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 1:20pm
This April 26, 2022 photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Baguio City. The court holds a summer session in the City of Pines each year.
Philstar.com / Kristine Joy Patag

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by petitioners to reverse its ruling on their pleas against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which they warned would have long-lasting effects on civil liberties in the Philippines.

The SC, in its final en banc summer session, denied "with finality the motions for reconsideration of its December 7, 2021 decision on the petitions challenging Republic Act No. 11479 (R.A. 11479), or The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020."

The SC PIO said the Court dismissed the appeals due to "lack of substantial issues and arguments raised by the petitioners."

The SC has yet to upload a copy of the resolution.

In December 2021, the SC voted 12-3 to declare as null the “killer caveat” of Section 4 that defines terrorism, particularly the proviso qualifying "advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work, industrial or mass action, and other similar exercises of civil and political rights" that cannot be considered terrorism.

The court also voted 9-6 that allowing the Anti-Terrorism Council to adopt requests for designation by other jurisdictions or supranational jurisdictions is unconstitutional, the second method of designation under the law.

Petitioners however did not consider this a win as the feared law was left mostly intact.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

