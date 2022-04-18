^

Headlines

PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 10:34am
PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program
PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
PNP Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police on Monday pushed back against the US State Department's report claiming that its internal cleansing program was ineffective. 

This comes after the US Department of State said that it received “credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses” in its 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices. 

While the report acknowledged the internal cleansing program's supposed statistics, it also pointed to a number of incidents of impunity within the police organization, which it said rendered the program "largely ineffective."

At a press conference Monday morning, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that the claim was "very sweeping," pointing to the numbers of the program so far. 

"How come we already have 5,000 policemen that were already dismissed for various infractions? How come we see that the pride and morale of the police is high? How come they are delivering over the years?" he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

READ: 'Impunity remained': US report shows drug-related killings continue in Philippines

Carlos said that the internal discipline campaign had a "preventive, punitive, and restorative" approach to dirty cops in the police organization. "If you'll be that sweeping, show us the proof that it's not effective," Carlos also said. 

The PNP chief went on to claim that the organization has recorded "many police officers who have recovered" after they committed "minor infractions."

"Maybe they were just exposed to wrong environments," he said. "If they can still change, we give them an opportunity to get back up...I always say if you make a mistake or if you fall, you don't stay on the ground. Stand up and accept what you have done."

He also claimed that the PNP's chaplain service was going out to do pastoral visits to "strengthen the spiritual and moral fiber" of police personnel. 

Data from July 2016-March 2022 shows that 1,129 were demoted, 10,490 were suspended, 848 faced forfeiture of salary, 2,475 were reprimanded, 208 were restricted and privileges were withheld for 286 personnel.

In a statement over the weekend, the PNP said it "opposed" the findings of the US State Department, pointing to what it said was the "conscious efforts" of its Internal Affairs Service and Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group. 

"Though we are not completely disregarding this report, the PNP would like to respond to it with all the significant accomplishments of IAS...It will be unfair for the PNP to be regarded as an organization that tolerates impunity and human rights abuses," it said. 

Numbers are there, but has 'internal cleansing' resulted in better safeguarding of human rights in the PNP?

While the internal cleansing has supposedly booted thousands of dirty cops, the country's Commission on Human Rights has urged the PNP to "translate commitments of internal cleansing into actual reduction of cases of human rights violations on the ground."

"We urge the government to address these violations with the larger view that the protection of human rights is primarily a State obligation," the CHR said after a Quezon City cop infamously shot and murdered a 52-year-old in June 2021.

Rights groups say it's not just about stacking up numbers — rights group Karapatan for instance pointed to the pattern of cops still getting away with cases of abuse in the PNP organization. 

"Accountability should not just be a photo op or a press release," said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.

"Paying lip service to accountability, however, is not and would never be justice, and the first urgent step towards genuine justice is to end all forms of police violence and brutality, and to stop the killings in the Philippines now,” she added.

Over the coronavirus pandemic, cases of police brutality have also piled up, many of which have gone unacknowledged. 

Critics have hit the Duterte government's failure to hold abusive police officers accountable, blaming killings linked to the police on public statements from the president himself encouraging violence and killing.

RELATED: 'No such thing' as culture of violence, impunity in the PNP — spokesperson

Police leadership has repeatedly denied or minimized allegations of abuse and misconduct—with one police chief saying there was "no such thing" as extrajudicial killings—while also brushing off what critics say is a culture that leads to such instances of abuse.

As PNP spokesperson in 2017, Carlos himself often claimed that cops would only kill in self-defense. The administration's so-called war on drugs has a death toll of over 6,100 killings linked to the police now according to the government's own data. 

"Local and international human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch described widespread impunity for killings. There were no prosecutions or convictions for extrajudicial killings in the year to October and three since the start of the drug war in 2016," the US State Department said in its report.

"Human rights groups continued to express concern about abuses committed by the national police and other security forces and noted little progress in reforms aimed at improving investigations and prosecutions of suspected human rights violations."

with a report from Patricia Lourdes Viray 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 hours ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales said that the public would probably want a different...
Headlines
fbtw
Consulate in Hong Kong asks voters to, again, consider voting on another day

Consulate in Hong Kong asks voters to, again, consider voting on another day

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
As early as 11 a.m., Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada said local authorities expressed concern after over...
Headlines
fbtw
'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales
play

'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales

22 hours ago
Earlier in the press conference, Moreno read out a statement saying they would not be withdrawing and that they would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

1 hour ago
The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Most parts of the country are forecast to experience fair weather in the next three days or most likely for the rest of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that the next administration will succeed in talking peace with communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief&rsquo;s term might be extended?

PNP chief’s term might be extended?

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
President Duterte may extend the term of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, which ends on the eve of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said at least 15 Philippine posts abroad are offering mobile voting for overseas Filipino vo...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with