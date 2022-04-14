Fair weather on Maundy Thursday, but rains to persist in some areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will experience generally fair weather on Maundy Thursday, but the typhoon with international name Malakas will bring rains over the eastern section of the country, forecasters said.

According to PAGASA, the trough or extension of Malakas—formerly known as Basyang—will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Masbate, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, and Dinagat Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

“Malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ang nakakaranas ng magandang panahon maliban sa mga isolated na pag-ulan,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(A large part of the country is experiencing fair weather, except for isolated rains.)

“May ilang bahagi sa Visayas at Bicol region ay makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may pag-ulan pero itong pag-ulan o mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan ay hindi kasing tindi ng mga pag-ulan na naranasan natin noong andito si bagyong Agaton,” he added.

(Parts of Visayas and Bicol region will have cloudy skies with rains but the rains will be scattered and not as intense as those we experienced when cyclone Agaton was still here.)

Agaton—the first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—triggered floods and landslides, and affected over 580,876 individuals, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported. Officials said it left at least 80 people dead.

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of human-induced climate change, is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico