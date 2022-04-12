^

Typhoon Basyang joins 'Agaton' inside PAR

April 12, 2022 | 12:26pm
Typhoon Basyang joins 'Agaton' inside PAR
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Agaton and Typhoon Basyang (Malakas) on April 12, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Malakas, now intensified to typhoon status, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday morning and was named Basyang, forecasters said.

This means there are two cyclones inside the country’s jurisdiction, one of which is Tropical Depression Agaton.

As of 10 a.m., the Basyang was about 1,435 kilometers east of Southern Luzon and heading north northwest at 20 kph, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

It has peak winds of 120 kph near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon is not expected to have direct effects on the weather and sea conditions of the country, PAGASA said.

“However, swells resulting from this tropical cyclone is forecast to generate moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts,” it warned.

Forecasters added the stay of Basyang will be brief and it may exit the PAR region Tuesday evening. The typhoon is expected to continue its intensification and may reach a peak intensity of 150 kph Wednesday morning.

TD Agaton

Meanwhile, the slow-moving Agaton was last seen in the vicinity of Balangiga in Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph.

The following areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island
  • Dinagat Islands

Strong winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 1. PAGASA, however, noted that Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

In the next 24 hours, rough seas (2.8 to 4 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. “These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts,” forecasters warned.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in the following areas:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Bicol region
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Iloilo
  • Antique
  • Guimaras
  • Northern and central portions of Negros provinces

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

  • MIMAROPA
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Quezon province
  • Rest of Visayas

According to PAGASA, Agaton is expected to continue meandering in the vicinity of Samar-Leyte area within the next six to 12 hours before moving toward the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The tropical depression is also forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours,” the weather bureau said, adding the remnant of Agaton will be assimilated within the circulation of Basyang.

Twenty fatalities and six injuries have been reported during the onslaught of the year’s first tropical cyclone, but these figures have yet to be validated, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. 

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of human-induced climate change, is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year.

Forecast track of Basyang

  • Wednesday morning: 1,515 km east of Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Thursday morning: 1,650 km east of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Friday morning: 1,955 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Saturday morning 2,660 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Forecast track of Agaton

  • Tuesday evening: Over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
  • Wednesday morning: 165 km of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
