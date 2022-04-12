Signal No. 1 still up in 9 areas due to slow-moving 'Agaton'

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over parts of the country as tropical depression Agaton lingered in Eastern Visayas, forecasters said Tuesday morning.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Agaton was located in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar packing peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph. It is heading east slowly.

The state weather bureau placed the following areas under TCWS No. 1:

Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island

Dinagat Islands

Strong winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 1. PAGASA, however, noted that Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

In the next 24 hours, rough seas (2.8 to 4 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. “These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts,” forecasters warned.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in the following areas:

Eastern Visayas

Bicol region

Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

Guimaras

Northern and central portions of Negros Provinces

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

MIMAROPA

Dinagat Islands

Zamboanga del Norte

Quezon province

Rest of Visayas

According to PAGASA, the slow-moving cyclone is expected to continue meandering in the vicinity of Samar-Leyte area within the next six to 12 hours before moving toward the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

“Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Severe Tropical Storm Malakas, this tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours,” forecasters said, adding the remnant of Agaton will be assimilated with the circulation of Malakas.

Twenty fatalities and six injuries have been reported during the onslaught of the year’s first tropical cyclone, but these figures have yet to be validated, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

STS Malakas

The severe tropical storm with international name Malakas was last spotted 1,235 km east of Southern Luzon, with peak winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph. It is moving north northwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA said that due to a slight eastward shift in the cyclone’s track, the likelihood of it entering PAR has decreased. In the event Malakas enters the country’s jurisdiction, it will be named Basyang and its stay will be brief.

Forecasters said that Malakas is not expected to have direct effect on the country, but the swells triggered by the cyclone may generate moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Forecast track of Agaton

Tuesday afternoon: Over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Wednesday morning: 140 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

— Gaea Katreena Cabico