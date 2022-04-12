Signal No. 1 still up in 9 areas due to slow-moving 'Agaton'
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over parts of the country as tropical depression Agaton lingered in Eastern Visayas, forecasters said Tuesday morning.
In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Agaton was located in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar packing peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph. It is heading east slowly.
The state weather bureau placed the following areas under TCWS No. 1:
- Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island
- Dinagat Islands
Strong winds will be experienced in areas under TCWS No. 1. PAGASA, however, noted that Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”
In the next 24 hours, rough seas (2.8 to 4 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. “These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts,” forecasters warned.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in the following areas:
- Eastern Visayas
- Bicol region
- Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Guimaras
- Northern and central portions of Negros Provinces
Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:
- MIMAROPA
- Dinagat Islands
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Quezon province
- Rest of Visayas
According to PAGASA, the slow-moving cyclone is expected to continue meandering in the vicinity of Samar-Leyte area within the next six to 12 hours before moving toward the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
“Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Severe Tropical Storm Malakas, this tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours,” forecasters said, adding the remnant of Agaton will be assimilated with the circulation of Malakas.
Twenty fatalities and six injuries have been reported during the onslaught of the year’s first tropical cyclone, but these figures have yet to be validated, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
STS Malakas
The severe tropical storm with international name Malakas was last spotted 1,235 km east of Southern Luzon, with peak winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph. It is moving north northwest at 15 kph.
PAGASA said that due to a slight eastward shift in the cyclone’s track, the likelihood of it entering PAR has decreased. In the event Malakas enters the country’s jurisdiction, it will be named Basyang and its stay will be brief.
Forecasters said that Malakas is not expected to have direct effect on the country, but the swells triggered by the cyclone may generate moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.
Forecast track of Agaton
- Tuesday afternoon: Over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- Wednesday morning: 140 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA
Tropical Depression Agaton will continue meandering in the Samar-Leyte area within the next six to 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 7 a.m., Agaton was located in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar packing winds of 45 kph and gusts of 75 kph.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up over:
- The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island
- Dinagat Islands
Tropical Depression Agaton has made landfall over Basey, Samar at around 4 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 4:00 PM today, Tropical Depression "AGATON" made landfall over Basey, Samar.#AgatonPH— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 11, 2022
Tropical Depression Agaton remains almost stationary over San Pablo Bay, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 1 p.m., Agaton was located over the coastal waters of Marabut, Samar with winds of 45 kph and gusts of 60 kph.
PAGASA says Agaton is forecast to remain a tropical depression and may further weaken into a remnant low by Wednesday.
Tropical Depression Agaton slightly weakens as it remains stationary over San Pablo Bay.
At 10 a.m., Agaton was located over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 60 kph.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Agaton is is forecast to slowly loop in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening.
'Agaton' has weakened into a tropical depression as moves over San Pablo Bay, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
As of 7 a.m., Agaton was located over the coastal waters f Tanauan, Leyte with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 75 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is up in the following areas:
- southern portion of Masbate(Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
- the eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
