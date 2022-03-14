^

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 11:05am
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said on Monday that Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, newly appointed as an elections commissioner, should resign amid a bribery allegation that he said can affect the agency's integrity.

Drilon is a member of the Commission on Appointments (CA), a congressional body that has the power to reject appointments. 

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary, to the Comelec last week.

Drilon, in a statement on Monday, said that Torrefranca-Neri must "resign in order to save herself, the president and the poll body from embarrassment and unnecessary distraction that could affect the integrity of the 2022 presidential elections."

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio has alleged that his client, drug convict Herbert Colanggo, gave Torrefranca-Neri P10 million to "fix his robbery case before the Supreme Court."

He said that Torrefranca-Neri only reportedly returned P7 million after Colanggo was convicted in 2018.

Drilon said he is certain the CA will ask Topacio to substatiate his allegations. 

Torrefranca-Neri denied the accusations, saying that they are unsubstantiated and false, but added she is ready to face such allegations in the proper forum, according to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez in an interview with ANC's "Rundown."

"Her appointment has created a distraction that can jeopardize the Comelec's constitutional duty to conduct a fair, credible and honest 2022 election," Drilon said.

"I am telling [Attorney] Neri that whoever your MBA or 'May Backer Ako' is, he cannot influence the CA to set aside these allegations and confirm your appointment. The CA takes this matter seriously," he added.

On Monday, Drilon also pointed out Torrefranca-Neri's "jumping" of positions from one agency to another.

In 2016, she worked as the assistant secretary of the Justice deparmtent. In 2017, she moved to the Bureau of Immigration's deputy commission before assuming her post in the Department of Social Welfare and Development. 

