^

Headlines

CPP: No coalition gov’t talks with any candidates

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 12, 2022 | 3:10pm
CPP: No coalition govât talks with any candidates
Members and supporters of the communist party of the Philippines' armed group, the New People's Army (NPA) display streamers and shout slogans as they march toward the peace arch for a protest near Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 31, 2017. Fourth round of formal peace talks between the Philippine government and communist rebels are to be held in Oslo, Norway aimed at ending one of Asia's longest insurgencies.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

CAGAYAN, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines has denied that it is in talks with any candidate or political party for a coalition government after a presidential bet warned a fellow contender for Malacañang of “communist infiltration” of her campaign.

“For the record, neither the CPP nor the NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) has forged any agreement with any of the political parties running in the May 2022 elections,” said CPP chief information officer Marco Valbuena.

Valbuena added that both the CPP and the NDFP are not yet concerned with discussing a coalition government at this time.

He said that the NDFP has only expressed hopes that Filipinos will support a candidate who will resume peace talks with communist rebels.

“None have been explicit in declaring plans to resume the suspended peace negotiations with the NDFP and recognize all past agreements as a basis for moving forward,” Valbuena said.

Citing intelligence sources, presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson warned that the campaign of his fellow contender for the top elective seat, Vice President Leni Robredo, may have been infiltrated by communists.

This was an escalation of his red-tagging of Robredo’s supporters who attended a massive rally in his hometown of Cavite last week, echoing the baseless allegations of Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla.

But Robredo’s camp, which had already denied that it is in talks with communist rebels for a coalition government, said these are “all lies.”

“It’s very clear that those same people making these outrageous claims don’t have any evidence to present,” Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, told DZRH in Filipino.

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara leads top performing local execs, lawmakers &ndash; poll

Sara leads top performing local execs, lawmakers – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emerged as the top performing local chief executives...
Headlines
fbtw
After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Marcos campaign on Thursday said that a "number of church leaders recently embraced the call for unity of UniTe...
Headlines
fbtw
Inbound travelers may present negative COVID-19 antigen results &mdash; Palace

Inbound travelers may present negative COVID-19 antigen results — Palace

1 day ago
“Previously, they have to show negative RT-PCR taken within 48 hours. Now, it is either of the two: RT-PCR or antigen,”...
Headlines
fbtw
IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

1 day ago
Workers in the information technology – business process outsourcing industry slammed the government’s decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy warns of &lsquo;too little too late&rsquo; wage hike

Jinggoy warns of ‘too little too late’ wage hike

16 hours ago
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada said yesterday the country’s regional wage boards should fast-track the study on possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
US, Philippines agree to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

US, Philippines agree to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to strengthen partnership and cooperation on nuclear energy, science and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ready to accept Ukraine refugees &ndash; Palace

Philippines ready to accept Ukraine refugees – Palace

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is “more than prepared” to accept refugees from Ukraine, Malacañang said yesterday as armed...
Headlines
fbtw
San Beda community backs Robredo-Kiko tandem

San Beda community backs Robredo-Kiko tandem

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Hundreds of teaching and non-teaching personnel of San Beda, which counts President Duterte as one of its high-profile alumni,...
Headlines
fbtw
Leody: Repeal Oil Deregulation Law, raise wage to P750

Leody: Repeal Oil Deregulation Law, raise wage to P750

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody de Guzman pushed for the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, underscoring the...
Headlines
fbtw
BBM-Sara to restore CHED scholarship program
16 hours ago
The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte vowed to allocate funds for the suspended scholarship program under the Commission on Higher Education if they...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with