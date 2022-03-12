CPP: No coalition gov’t talks with any candidates

CAGAYAN, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines has denied that it is in talks with any candidate or political party for a coalition government after a presidential bet warned a fellow contender for Malacañang of “communist infiltration” of her campaign.

“For the record, neither the CPP nor the NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) has forged any agreement with any of the political parties running in the May 2022 elections,” said CPP chief information officer Marco Valbuena.

Valbuena added that both the CPP and the NDFP are not yet concerned with discussing a coalition government at this time.

He said that the NDFP has only expressed hopes that Filipinos will support a candidate who will resume peace talks with communist rebels.

“None have been explicit in declaring plans to resume the suspended peace negotiations with the NDFP and recognize all past agreements as a basis for moving forward,” Valbuena said.

Citing intelligence sources, presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson warned that the campaign of his fellow contender for the top elective seat, Vice President Leni Robredo, may have been infiltrated by communists.

This was an escalation of his red-tagging of Robredo’s supporters who attended a massive rally in his hometown of Cavite last week, echoing the baseless allegations of Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla.

But Robredo’s camp, which had already denied that it is in talks with communist rebels for a coalition government, said these are “all lies.”

“It’s very clear that those same people making these outrageous claims don’t have any evidence to present,” Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, told DZRH in Filipino.