^

Headlines

Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended

Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 3:05pm
Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended
People arrive on a train from Ukraine’s border at Berlin’s main train station on March 2, 2022.
AFP / Tobias Schwarz

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Human Rights Council lauded the readiness of the Philippine government to accept Ukrainians fleeing the war.

"UNHCR commends the Philippine Government, through Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, for its swift expression of willingness to accept people forced to flee from Ukraine due to ongoing emergency," it said in a statement.

UNCHR Philippines Head of National Office Maria Ermina Valdeavilla-Gallardo said, in the same statement, that the Philippines has proven again that “it is a leader in the region when it comes to ensuring the inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons and those at risk of statelessness in Government programs and services, especially during these challenging times.”

Guevarra on Thursday said Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion are welcome to the Philippines.

Although, to date, no request for asylum has been filed, the DOJ secretary assured the public that the applicants "will be evaluated in accordance with our laws and recently signed executive order."

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte signed on February 28 Executive Order that also created the Inter-Agency Committee on the Protection of Refugees, Stateless Persons and Asylum Seekers, where the justice secretary sits as chairperson.

The committee is tasked to ensure that policies on the protection of persons of concern are fully implemented and that they are given access to courts, documentation and other assistance.

The panel is also tasked to "cooperate with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees or any other relevant international body in effectively implementing the Conventions, and in providing for the protection of refugees."

'Long tradition of humanitarian assistance'

The UNHRC said that the order “reaffirms the Philippines’ long tradition of humanitarian assistance for refugees and stateless persons, and contributes to the fulfillment of the country’s obligations.”

Among these are being as a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, its 1967 Protocol and both the 1954 and 1961 Statelessness Conventions. The Philippines also made a pledge during the Global Refugee Forum and the High-Level Segment on Statelessness, the UN body said.

The Philippines was also one of the signatories of the UN General Assembly resolution calling for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The UNCHR also said that while no Ukrainian has yet to seek asylum in the Philippines, the country “has served as a safe haven for nine waves of refugees in the past, including the Vietnamese boat people who fled the Vietnam War, and Jews escaping the Holocaust during World War III.”

It added that the Philippines also previously expressed willingness to give refuge to the displaced, including Rohingya and Afghans fleeing the crisis in August 2021. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MENARDO GUEVARRA

UKRAINE-RUSSIA CRISIS

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem
play

YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Video sharing platform YouTube has imposed restrictions on the viewing of a video of the People Power Revolution anthem “Handog...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
A number of lines from the original post were not actually said during the interview.
Headlines
fbtw
Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

1 day ago
"They can preach moral values. But to use the Church itself as a focal point for a rally, that's not acceptable. And we saw...
Headlines
fbtw
3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Prosecutors are set to file a murder charge against three police officers over the killing of a Spanish national, whom...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson-Sotto: Don&rsquo;t vote based on survey rankings

Lacson-Sotto: Don’t vote based on survey rankings

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III asked Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos spokesperson disowns quote on UniTeam bets rejecting debates

Marcos spokesperson disowns quote on UniTeam bets rejecting debates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 28 minutes ago
Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., disowned a statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: &lsquo;Insult&rsquo; to Church to suggest it&rsquo;s being used for politics

Robredo: ‘Insult’ to Church to suggest it’s being used for politics

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo pushed back against insinuations that she is using the Catholic Church to bolster her political...
Headlines
fbtw
Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Hundreds of frontliners in Cavite and alumni of the Asian Institute of Management are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

4 hours ago
Pending appeals related to the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be decided before elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Health protocol violators increase

Health protocol violators increase

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Health protocol violations in Metro Manila have increased, especially in areas under granular lockdown, following the transition...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with