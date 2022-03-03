^

Headlines

Philippines to welcome Ukrainian refugees — DOJ

Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 9:56am
Philippines to welcome Ukrainian refugees â€” DOJ
People arrive on a train from Ukraine’s border at Berlin’s main train station on March 2, 2022.
AFP / Tobias Schwarz

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will accept Ukrainians fleeing war in their home country, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“Ukrainians fleeing from the war in their country are of course welcome in the Philippines for humanitarian reasons,” he told reporters.

To date, no Ukrainian however has sought asylum in the Philippines, Guevarra added.

“But should there be any, his/her application for refugee status will be evaluated in accordance with our laws and the recently signed executive order,” the DOJ chief continued.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 163 on February 28, made public on Wednesday, that institutionalizes efforts to protect refugees, stateless persons and asylum seekers to comply with the Philippines' obligations under international agreements.

Duterte said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to integrate policies that seek to protect refugees, stateless persons and asylum seekers, whom he collectively referred to in the order as "persons of concern."  

"The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the ability of refugees, stateless persons and asylum seekers to cross borders to seek protection, bringing to fore the need to integrate and institutionalize relevant policies and programs of government agencies and ensure that these communities are properly protected and accorded the widest possible exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms," the order reads.

The EO was signed as the world braces for the impact of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced, according to recent reports. The United Nations has said as many as four million people may try to leave Ukraine because of Russia's invasion.

The order also created the Inter-Agency Committee on the Protection of Refugees, Stateless Persons and Asylum Seekers, a body tasked to ensure that relevant services and assistance are given to persons of concern.

Guevarra, as justice secretary, sits as the chairman of the committee while the social welfare secretary serves as vice chairman. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MENARDO GUEVARRA

UKRAINE-RUSSIA CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at petitioners' appeal vs SC historic ruling on Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

A look at petitioners' appeal vs SC historic ruling on Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on Wednesday filed an appeal to partly reverse the Supreme Court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Delivery services look to fuel discounts to get riders through rising pump prices

Delivery services look to fuel discounts to get riders through rising pump prices

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Two local delivery service providers are relying on private oil firms to provide fuel discounts for their riders amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
A number of lines from the original post were not actually said during the interview.
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno bucks Bataan nuke plant revival

Moreno bucks Bataan nuke plant revival

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
If presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno would have his way, the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant should remain c...
Headlines
fbtw
Vax not required in face to face classes

Vax not required in face to face classes

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Vaccination will not be required for learners as the Department of Education moves forward with the progressive expansion...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP urged to hasten probe on missing cockfight players

PNP urged to hasten probe on missing cockfight players

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
It’s about time the Philippine National Police made progress in its investigation into the case of the 31 missing cockfight...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: No to debate topic &lsquo;leakage&rsquo;

Lacson: No to debate topic ‘leakage’

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III yesterday deplored...
Headlines
fbtw
Petitioners file appeal vs anti-terror law before SC
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Twenty-five of the 37 petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act yesterday filed their motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court and reiterated their appeal to declare the law as unconstitutional.
Headlines
fbtw
Kakampinks show up for Robredo in Isko&rsquo;s Manila

Kakampinks show up for Robredo in Isko’s Manila

By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters mounted a show of force in the Philippines’ vote-rich capital led by...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

By Angelica Y. Yang | 17 hours ago
The amount will go to the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of DepEd's schools in gearing up for in-person classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with