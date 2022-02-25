Duterte on EDSA anniversary: Emulate those who embody essence of people power

Officials take part in a celebration to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the "People Power" movement that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos from power, in Manila on February 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should emulate the heroism and compassion of those who embody the “true essence” of the People Power Revolution, President Rodrigo Duterte said on the 36th anniversary of the uprising that toppled a dictator from power.

“This celebration serves as a strong reminder that with unity, cooperation and faith, there is nothing that we cannot collectively achieve for the greater good of our country,” Duterte said in a statement Friday.

The chief executive also called on Filipinos to honor and thank the individuals who continue to keep alive the legacy of the 1986 bloodless revolt.

“Our public servants who render honest and effective governance at the local and national levels, those who conduct rescue and relief operations during calamities, our community volunteers as well as our medical and essential frontliners during this COVID-19 pandemic, are among those who embody the true essence of People Power in our daily lives,” Duterte said.

“Let us emulate their heroism, selflessness and compassion as we strive to recover from our present challenges and march forward to a better Philippines for all,” he added.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año led the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Martial Law victims, human rights advocates and activists also held a protest, reflecting the anxiety of a possible return of the Marcoses to the ultimate seat of power: Malacañang.

They called on Filipinos to reject the presidential bid of the dictator's son Bongbong and his tandem with Duterte's daughter Sara in the May elections.

According to opinion polls, the namesake of Marcos is leading the presidential race despite the family's history.

The two-decade rule of the clan patriarch saw outright abuse of human rights and massive plunder of state coffers. Rights group Amnesty International estimated that 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured and 3,240 were killed during martial law. — Gaea Katreena Cabico