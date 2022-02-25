

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
CBCP urges Filipinos to stand up for truth amid distortion of history, 'pandemic of lies'
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 10:36am





 
CBCP urges Filipinos to stand up for truth amid distortion of history, 'pandemic of lies'
Churchgoers attend mass at Good Shepherd Cathedral in Novaliches, Quezon City on July 12, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — On the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines urged Filipinos to discern what is true and good amid what it called a “pandemic of lies.” 


In a pastoral letter for the upcoming May polls, the country’s Catholic bishops also warned Filipinos against historical revisionism and distortion of truth.


“Dear Brothers and Sisters, let us stand up for truth. Remember: goodness without truth is pretense. Service without truth is manipulation. There can be no justice without truth. Even in charity, without truth, is only sentimentalism,” CBCP said in a letter released Friday.


“An election or any process that is not based on truth is but a deception and cannot be trusted,” it added.


The bishops said it is appalled by the “radical” distortion of history or its denial, misinformation and disinformation and the proliferation of troll farms.


“Disrespect for truth is disrespect for freedom. When we disregard truth, we disregard our obligation to be accountable. Can we address corruption if there is no truth? We must be ready to face the truth about ourselves,” they said.


Martial law not an invention


The letter, signed by CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, was issued as the country commemorates the 36th anniversary of a peaceful uprising that toppled the dictatorship of late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose two-decade rule saw outright abuse of human rights and massive plunder of state coffers.


His son and namesake is leading the presidential race, according to opinion polls, despite the clan’s history.


Bishops said many of them were witnesses to the injustice and cruelty of the elder Marcos’ Martial Law. “These are all written in our history.”


“We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives. This is dangerous, for it poisons our collective consciousness and destroys the moral foundations of our institutions,” they said.


CBCP also stressed that the People Power Revolution was not an invention of one person or one party.


“It was a fruit of love of neighbor and faith. With you, we were simply part of it… It was a triumph of the entire Filipino people,” it said.


Dialogue, discernment


As the campaigns for the upcoming elections heat up, Catholic bishops urged Filipinos to engage in dialogue and discernment.


“Listen to your conscience. Be the ones to decide. We trust in your capacity to discern what is true and good. We all seek the common good,” CBCP said.


“And, in the light of the Gospel of Jesus, let us follow the path of truth, goodness, justice and peace—not the path of violence, vengeance or evil.”


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
EDSA PEOPLE POWER REVOLUTION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates







'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates



1 day ago 


Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said Marcos "has not yet confirmed his participation in the Comelec-sponsored debate...








Headlines
fbtw













Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion 
play









Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion



By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
17 hours ago 


"All our kababayans can just approach our Philippine Consulate in Kyiv... There's a team in Lviv also that is there if they...








Headlines
fbtw













Fund mismanagement hampers transactions with government &ndash; Lacson







Fund mismanagement hampers transactions with government – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


Filipinos encounter difficulties in dealing with the government and this is due largely to its mismanagement of funds, Reform...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila 'ripe' for downgrade to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 &mdash; Duque







Metro Manila 'ripe' for downgrade to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 — Duque



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
20 hours ago 


The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response is scheduled to discuss this afternoon the recommendation of the Metro Manila...








Headlines
fbtw













Reforms needed to save sugar industry &ndash; Gibo







Reforms needed to save sugar industry – Gibo



By Edu Punay |
11 hours ago 


Former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro sees the need for policy reforms to save...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Comelec to voters: Scrutinize your candidates




 


Comelec to voters: Scrutinize your candidates



By Robertzon Ramirez |
11 hours ago 


The remaining days before the May 9 national and local elections must be used by over 65 million Filipino voters to scrutinize...








Headlines
fbtw













Go: Safeguard students’ health amid F2F expansion




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


Government authorities and officials of educational institutions should guarantee the health and safety of students amid the gradual expansion of face-to-face classes nationwide, Sen. Bong Go said.








Headlines
fbtw













Bongbong to ban endo, protect workers’ rights




By Edu Punay |
11 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to prioritize the proposed measure that seeks to prohibit labor-only contracting in the country and protect workers from abusive labor practices if he wins in...








Headlines
fbtw













IATF amends metrics for determining alert level classifications







IATF amends metrics for determining alert level classifications



By Alexis Romero |
15 hours ago 


The government's pandemic task force on Thursday amended the metrics for determining the alert level classifications...








Headlines
fbtw













Martial Law education pushed to keep memory of abuses alive







Martial Law education pushed to keep memory of abuses alive



By Xave Gregorio |
17 hours ago 


“That should be made part of the curriculum in grade school, high school and college because that’s part of our...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with