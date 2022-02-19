PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police finally disclosed where community doctor and human rights worker Ma. Natividad Castro is a day after she was arrested from her home and allegedly kept away from her relatives and lawyers.

“After proper documentation and booking procedure upon her arrest in San Juan City on Friday morning, she was immediately flown to Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur where she is presently detained,” PNP public information office chief PBGen. Roderick Alba said in a statement.

Alba said that police provided Castro with a hygiene kit, clothes and toiletries upon her request and that the local office of the Commission on Human Rights was informed of her present status.

The statement is silent on the allegations of the Free Legal Assistance Group that police prevented them and Castro’s relatives from getting access to the doctor.

It also did not address the FLAG’s accusation that police refused to give them copies of the warrant of arrest, reports and documents related to Castro’s arrest and detention.

FLAG’s claim that Castro was denied her hypertension and diabetes medications as police refused to let her sister bring her medicines and test kits was also not answered in the statement.

The PNP has claimed that Castro is a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee and head of its national health bureau based in Barangay Libertad in Butuan City.

Caraga police said Castro was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a member of the CAFGU Active Auxiliary in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on Dec. 29, 2018.

This, however, was countered by Castro’s brother, who said she is just a health worker who set up community health centers and programs in Mindanao.

The Commission on Human Rights also noted that Castro has been red-tagged for her work which include bringing members of the Lumad community before the United Nations in Geneva to seek help against harassment in their areas, and serving as secretary general of rights group Karapatan in the Caraga region.

The CHR said it is now investigating “possible violations” committed by police in arresting and detaining Castro. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna