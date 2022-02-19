FLAG demands to know whereabouts of arrested community doctor

MANILA, Philippines — The Free Legal Assistance Group is demanding to know where police took Ma. Natividad Castro, a doctor arrested Friday on kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges.

FLAG said Saturday in a statement that Castro was last seen Friday by relatives at the Philippine National Police intelligence office in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

FLAG said that its lawyers, Castro’s sister and another lawyer who is a friend of their family were not allowed access to the doctor who was reportedly brought and detained at Camp Crame following her arrest at her home in San Juan.

“Upon inquiry, police officers from the Intelligence Group informed FLAG that Dr. Castro was no longer at Camp Crame as she was supposedly ‘brought to the airport’ to be ‘delivered to the court’ in Butuan City,” FLAG said.

The Free Legal Assistance Group raises concerns over the detention & whereabouts of Dr. Ma. Natividad-Castro. Her family and lawyers have been able to reach her since she was taken from her home. FLAG demands that PNP give you her access to her counsel and family. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/J9bcPoiDVq — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) February 19, 2022

It added that Castro’s kin went to the airport but were unable to see her there as the flight to Butuan took off without any confirmation that the doctor was onboard.

“Throughout the whole afternoon and continuing to the present, none of her relatives or lawyers have been able to gain access to Dr. Castro and no official confirmation from her captors, the PNP, has been made as to her whereabouts,” FLAG said.

In addition to her being kept away from family and lawyers, FLAG said police have also refused to give them copies of the warrant of arrest, reports and documents related to Castro’s arrest and detention.

It added that Castro was also denied her hypertension and diabetes medications as police refused to let her sister bring her medicines and test kits.

The lawyers’ group is demanding the PNP, through its chief, to inform them and Castro’s family of her whereabouts, present her and grant access to them and all others she may request within 24 hours, in accordance with RA 7438 and RA 10353, otherwise “appropriate criminal and administrative suits will be filed.”

It is also demanding that Castro be given medical and mental healthcare by a doctor of her choice, in accordance with Section 12 of RA 9745.

It also demands an official investigation identifying all those responsible for denying Castro’s relatives and lawyers access to her and for the PNP to submit a report on the action they have taken within 48 hours.

The PNP has claimed that Castro is a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee and head of its national health bureau based in Barangay Libertad in Butuan City.

Caraga police said Castro was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a member of the CAFGU Active Auxiliary in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on Dec. 29, 2018.

Castro’s brother, Jun, said his sister is not a criminal but a health worker who set up community health centers and programs in Mindanao.

“My sister is accused of multiple charges of kidnapping and illegal detention, all related to her human rights advocacy. All untrue,” he said in a Facebook post. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Emmanuel Tupas/The STAR