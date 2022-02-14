

















































 
























Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 10:39am





 
Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February
Members of the Manila Police District Raxabago station conduct profiling on 56 residents, including 25 minors, for violating health protocols and city ordinances which includes curfew for minors during a police operation in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night, Feb. 10, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Mayors of Metro Manila's local governments signed a resolution recommending the national government's coronavirus task force extend the Alert Level 2 status in the capital region until the end of February, the Metro Manila Development Authority disclosed Monday. 


In MMDA Resolution No. 22-04, the Metro Manila Council said it has "prudently taken a uniform and united position" against relaxing restrictions down to Alert Level 1 despite the "encouraging [and] improving COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Region."



Though not binding in any way, the recommendations of the MMC have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later on been approved by President Rodrigo Duterte at the task force's meetings.


"While the [data is] truly encouraging and manifest an improving COVID-19 situation in the NCR...there is an urgent need to further await an improvement in the risk classifications of the 12 [LGUs] presently under moderate risk classification," the resolution reads. 


"The economic gains and advancement in health care which were realized in the past weeks under Alert Level 2 must be preserved, maintained, and improved [but] a less stringent alert level in the NCR may potentially result in super spreader events in the region especially with the start of the election campaign period."


Of the 3,050 new cases recorded by the Department of Health on Sunday, 558 came from Metro Manila. 


OCTA: Positivity rate down to 8.5% in Metro Manila


The MMC cited a pandemic situationer by the Department of Health which said that the region accounts for 32% of the confirmed cases nationwide, while only five local governments have achieved a low-risk classification in the capital region. 


Hospital care utilization rate and COVID-19 bed utilization rate are both also on a downward trend and stand at 27%. 


Independent pandemic monitor the OCTA Research Group also said that the positivity rate is decreasing and is down to 8.5% of all tests in Metro Manila. The benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization is a five percent positivity rate for opening economies.


Only Manila City recorded more than 100 new cases of the pathogen with 107 new positive patients. Quezon, Makati, and Taguig followed with 98, 81, and 43 new cases in their localities, respectively. 


Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said over DZBB Super Radyo earlier Sunday that Alert Level 1 would mean "100% of almost all activities" would be allowed while the only restrictions would be the imposition of minimum public health standards. 


"Our healthcare must not be overwhelmed [and] we must study it carefully...NCR is still at moderate risk and not yet at low risk so we can continue with Alert Level 2 especially since the campaign period has begun," he said. 


 












 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
METRO MANILA COUNCIL
METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
MMDA







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 14, 2022 - 10:46am 




President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.


Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.


    

  • Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
    • 

  • Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
    • 

  • Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 

  • Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
    • 



— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe







 February 14, 2022 - 10:46am 


Metro Manila mayors urge the government's pandemic task force to extend the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 status in the capital region until February 28.


In a resolution released Monday, the Metro Manila Council stresses that "there is an urgent need to further await an improvement in the risk classifications of the 12 Metro Manila Local Government Units which are presently under Moderate Risk Classification."


The mayors also warn that a less stringent alert level may result into super spreader events within the region amid the campaign season for the May 2022 polls.







January 30, 2022 - 11:51am 


Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Batanes, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, the government's pandemic task force says.







January 10, 2022 - 3:29pm 


For Metro Manila mayors, escalating COVID-19 restrictions to Alert Level 4 is not necessary as of the moment despite the record-breaking climb in COVID-19 infections, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. says.


The Philippines breached its highest single-day count of virus detections for the second straight day yesterday as the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is believed to be making the rounds.







January 8, 2022 - 4:30pm 


The Department of Health registers its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.


An additional 26,458 new COVID-19 infections were logged Saturday, surpassing the previous peak during the Delta-driven surge of 26,303 cases in September last year.







January 3, 2022 - 1:54pm 


Following a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the Philippines is once again classified as high risk for COVID-19.


The Department of Health reports that the country and the National Capital Region are at high risk classification with two-week growth rates greater than 200% and average daily attack rate greater than 1 per 100,000 population.


Five other regions — 4A, 3, 9, 11 and 10 — show positive TWGRs and are at low to moderate risk case classification.


















