Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February

Members of the Manila Police District Raxabago station conduct profiling on 56 residents, including 25 minors, for violating health protocols and city ordinances which includes curfew for minors during a police operation in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night, Feb. 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayors of Metro Manila's local governments signed a resolution recommending the national government's coronavirus task force extend the Alert Level 2 status in the capital region until the end of February, the Metro Manila Development Authority disclosed Monday.

In MMDA Resolution No. 22-04, the Metro Manila Council said it has "prudently taken a uniform and united position" against relaxing restrictions down to Alert Level 1 despite the "encouraging [and] improving COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Region."

Though not binding in any way, the recommendations of the MMC have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later on been approved by President Rodrigo Duterte at the task force's meetings.

"While the [data is] truly encouraging and manifest an improving COVID-19 situation in the NCR...there is an urgent need to further await an improvement in the risk classifications of the 12 [LGUs] presently under moderate risk classification," the resolution reads.

"The economic gains and advancement in health care which were realized in the past weeks under Alert Level 2 must be preserved, maintained, and improved [but] a less stringent alert level in the NCR may potentially result in super spreader events in the region especially with the start of the election campaign period."

Of the 3,050 new cases recorded by the Department of Health on Sunday, 558 came from Metro Manila.

OCTA: Positivity rate down to 8.5% in Metro Manila

The MMC cited a pandemic situationer by the Department of Health which said that the region accounts for 32% of the confirmed cases nationwide, while only five local governments have achieved a low-risk classification in the capital region.

Hospital care utilization rate and COVID-19 bed utilization rate are both also on a downward trend and stand at 27%.

Independent pandemic monitor the OCTA Research Group also said that the positivity rate is decreasing and is down to 8.5% of all tests in Metro Manila. The benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization is a five percent positivity rate for opening economies.

Only Manila City recorded more than 100 new cases of the pathogen with 107 new positive patients. Quezon, Makati, and Taguig followed with 98, 81, and 43 new cases in their localities, respectively.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said over DZBB Super Radyo earlier Sunday that Alert Level 1 would mean "100% of almost all activities" would be allowed while the only restrictions would be the imposition of minimum public health standards.

"Our healthcare must not be overwhelmed [and] we must study it carefully...NCR is still at moderate risk and not yet at low risk so we can continue with Alert Level 2 especially since the campaign period has begun," he said.