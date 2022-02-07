

















































 
























PNP readying raps, to send tracker teams vs TikToker over Marcos 'death threat'
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 3:25pm





 
PNP readying raps, to send tracker teams vs TikToker over Marcos 'death threat'
This file photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police says its has identified the TikTok user behind an alleged assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the social media platform. 


Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Monday morning, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said that the national police is preparing raps against the TikTok user, who claimed there have been daily meetings on how to kill Marcos.



"The one who used the TikTok account has already been identified," Carlos said in mixed Filipino and English.


"His digital trail was continuous and then eventual identification. After that, we'll file a case, issue a warrant of arrest, and then the tracker team gets the person responsible for this kind of threat."


But was the suspect actually capable of carrying out his slay threat on social media? Carlos couldn't say. "The details haven't gotten to me yet."


Carlos said that other candidates had also reached out to the PNP for security preparations. 


"I'll make sure that there's an office tasked to provide the necessary services by the PNP," he said. 


The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group in a press release described the user as a "public account who supports the Kabataan Party List Account." The PNP has a well-documented history of red-tagging the progressive Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives. 


RELATED: 'Red-tagging brings violence,' Elago warns as PNP shares red-tagging content


According to the PNP-ACG, the source data has since been preserved to establish the ownership of the account involved. All screenshots of the alleged threatening comments were also taken from open sources, it said. 


"Bear in mind that TikTok app is something that people don’t take seriously," Police Brig. Gen. Robert Rodriguez, PNP-ACG chief said. 


"Before we conclude anything as with regards to the online threat, we have to investigate and validate the veracity of the report."


 











 









