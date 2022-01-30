

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
NBI validating alleged Tiktok threat to assassinate presidential candidate Marcos Jr.
 


Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 2:21pm





 
NBI validating alleged Tiktok threat to assassinate presidential candidate Marcos Jr.
This file photo taken on November 21, 2019 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure
  


MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has been directed to validate reports of an alleged assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator, the Department of Justice said Sunday morning. 


In a Viber message to reporters, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that the department's Office of Cybercrime "requested the preservation of the suspect account" after receiving an "online tip" about the supposed threat. 


"Pending verification, we are keeping other details confidential for security reasons," he said, adding that the department "acted immediately in view of the serious nature of the information received."


Asked if the NBI was ordered to prioritize looking into the comment, Guevarra said: "The NBI will give priority attention to any validated information pertaining to a threat to the personal security of any presidential aspirant."


"We have not received any similar information regarding personal threats to other aspirants for [a] top national elective position," he also said. "If a bomb joke is actionable, so is a threat of assassination, whether true or not."


RELATED: NBI rap vs teacher for 'seditious' tweet dismissed anew


Charito Zamora, officer-in-charge of the justice department's Office of Cybercrime, said that she only received a text report on the matter so far. 


Zamora said that the allegations involve a comment posted to a video by TikTok account @joiedevivre420. The comment reads: “Nagmemeeting kami araw araw para paghandaang ipa aasasinate naming si BBM humanda kayo."


(We're meeting every day to prepare to assassinate Bongbong Marcos, just wait.)


"We made an initial investigation on the matter and referred the same to the NBI Cyber Crime Division and PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group for further investigation," Zamora, a lawyer, said. 


The threat of assassination against anyone is considered grave threats under the law, Zamora also said. 


"We have no information yet if there are particular persons already being investigated by our law enforcement agents or the owners of the subject accounts had been identified yet," she said. 


"We also emailed the Tik Tok Law Enforcement Outreach and requested the data related to the subject account preserved pending investigation by the law enforcement agents concerned."


Philstar.com also reached out to Police Lt. Michelle Sabino, spokesperson of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group for comment. This story will be updated with her response. 


Lawyer Victor Rodriguez, who is Marcos' spokesperson, said that the son of the late dictator will push through with his campaign activities despite the threat.


“While report on the assassination plot is concerning, we are not cowered by such threat. Bongbong shall continue to personally deliver his message around the country with firm resolve to unify the nation,” he is quoted as saying in a report by ABS-CBN News.


— Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
BONGBONG MARCOS
NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
TIKTOK

















Philstar


























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ping: All bets have common enemies




 


Ping: All bets have common enemies



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
17 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates...








Headlines
fbtw













Oil prices go up Tuesday







Oil prices go up Tuesday



By Danessa Rivera |
17 hours ago 


Oil prices will be raised for the fifth straight week on Tuesday.








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers







Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers



2 days ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines suspended the current “green-yellow-red list” system, which...








Headlines
fbtw













Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods







Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
17 hours ago 


Former senator Jinggoy Estrada has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the price hike of basic commodities...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don&rsquo;t panic







Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don’t panic



By Robertzon Ramirez |
17 hours ago 


Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen yesterday urged Bar examinees to “just chill” and “do not...








Headlines
fbtw













Gibo seeks to empower LGUs







Gibo seeks to empower LGUs



17 hours ago 

 
Former defense secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will work to enable local government units to be as autonomous...








Headlines
fbtw













Media security vanguards designated vs threats







Media security vanguards designated vs threats



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police has designated “media security vanguards” who would handle threats against journalists...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Blue guards&rsquo; to secure country&rsquo;s protected areas







‘Blue guards’ to secure country’s protected areas



By Rhodina Villanueva |
17 hours ago 


The Department of Environment and Natural Resources bared its plan to hire security personnel or “blue guards”...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief







Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief



By Ghio Ong |
17 hours ago 


If elected president, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to appoint a navy official as his defense...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with