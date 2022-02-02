

















































 
























Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline
 


February 2, 2022 | 2:39pm





 
Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has increased its on-site work capacity in its Metro Manila offices to 80%, from the previous 30%, as the National Capital Region transitions to looser restrictions under Alert Level 2.


On Wednesday, the bureau said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued this advisory, following the national government’s move to place the NCR and other areas under Alert Level 2.



In-mid January, the bureau reduced its on-site workforce capacity after it recorded an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases among its personnel.


With the increase in personnel manning their offices, BI’s fully vaccinated clients no longer need to secure their slots in their online appointment system, Morente added.


Partially vaccinated or those yet to have any dose against COVID-19 who wish to transact with the bureau are still required secure their appointment slots online.


Meanwhile, fully-vaccinated foreigners who intend to file their annual report at BI’s main office in the Manila are still asked to apply slots in their online appointment system.


Morente reminded them that annual registration of foreigners in the country are open until March 1, and the report may be filed at any of BI’s satellite, field or district offices nationwide.


BI ready for influx of arriving passengers


The bureau also said their manpower at airports nationwide is preparing for the anticipated rise in arriving passengers this February as the country reopens its borders for business and tourism.


Morente said in a separate statement that the number of COVID-infected airport personnel dropped to 23.


The 401 personnel, mostly assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, who tested positive for the coronavirus and those who had to undergo isolation or quarantine have already returned to work.


The government last week announced that fully-vaccinated nationals of non-visa required countries will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting February 10.


Fully-vaccinated foreign nationals must have passports valid for at least six months at the time of arrival, and with return or outbound ticket to their country of origin or next country of destination.  


They must have any of the following proofs of vaccination against COVID-19:


    

  • World Health Organization International Certificates of Vaccination and Prophylaxis
    • 

  • VaxCertPH
    • 

  • National or state digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF
    • 



Fully-vaccinated foreigners will not be included in the arrival quota set by the Department of Transportation and its One-Stop-Shop. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









