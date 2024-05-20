^

Headlines

PCG calls China’s trespass rule ‘empty threat’

Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 1:56pm
PCG calls Chinaâ��s trespass rule â��empty threatâ��
Chinese coast guard ships (L and R) corral a Philippine civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea, on August 22, 2023
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday dismissed Beijing’s directive to detain foreigners entering disputed areas in the South China Sea as a scare tactic to deter civilian missions. 

“The way we see it, this statement from China is just an empty threat. They want to discourage civil society, not just in the Philippines, but even in other claimant states to the South China Sea,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for West Philippine Sea issues, said in Filipino during an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

“The civil society is frightening for them because they don’t know how they’re going to respond to these civilian movements since they are not sanctioned by the government,” he added. 

China has authorized its coast guard to detain foreigners suspected of “trespassing” within its claimed borders for up to 60 days without trial. 

The China Coast Guard (CCG) adopted the measure on May 15, the same day the “Atin Ito” coalition began its second civilian-led mission to Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday called China’s new rule “completely unacceptable to the Philippines.” 

“The position that we take is that it’s unacceptable and we will take whatever measures to always protect our citizens,” Marcos said.

Under the new directive, the CCG is permitted to detain foreigners suspected of violating entry and exit rules, individuals assisting others in illegally entering or exiting Chinese territory, and those with illegal residence or employment. 

The regulations also allow the detention of people “endangering national security and interests, disrupting social and public order, or those engaging in illegal and criminal activities,” as translated by an open-source translation tool. 

For years, Filipino fishermen have faced persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, causing a steep decline in their livelihood. 

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

CHINA COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Filipino fisherfolk will not be cowed and will continue to fish in Panatag Shoal despite China’s empowering of its coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers score President Marcos fixation on education rankings

Teachers score President Marcos fixation on education rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) yesterday scored the government’s fixation on international education rankings...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

1 day ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Protests will continue today amid the ongoing crackdown against colorum or unauthorized public utility jeepneys (PUJ), transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The 19th Congress is on its last week before adjourning sine die but the Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments...
Headlines
fbtw

Confirmation hearings of Cacdac, 33 military officials set tomorrow

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments (CA) has set for tomorrow the confirmation hearings for the appointment of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and several other military officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Pope appoints Tagle as special envoy to US Eucharistic Congress

Pope appoints Tagle as special envoy to US Eucharistic Congress

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Pope Francis has appointed Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to be his special envoy to the National Eucharistic Congress...
Headlines
fbtw

Meneleo Carlos Jr., 95

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Business leader Meneleo Carlos Jr. died on May 17 at the age of 95.
Headlines
fbtw
Chicken prices up by P10 per kilo &ndash; DA

Chicken prices up by P10 per kilo – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The retail price of chicken has increased by P10 per kilo as it is being sold for as high as P230 per kilo compared to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with