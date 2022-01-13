

















































 
























Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff
 


January 13, 2022 | 9:34am





 
Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila. 
The STAR / Edd Gumban
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration reduced its on-site workforce capacity to 30% from January 13 to 22, amid an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases among their personnel.


Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued an advisory on this, following Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s approval of their request.



Despite the reduced workforce, BI offices will remain open during weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Morente said employees working offsite shall observe guidelines set by the Civil Service Commission for applicable alternative work arrangements.


The advisory also stated that fully vaccinated clients of the bureau are exempted from their Online Appointment System upon presentation of their vaccinated card or certification.


Partially vaccinated or those yet to receive any jab against COVID-10 are told to secure their appointment online via this link.


Registered foreign nationals in the country reporting for the Annual Report 2022 should also secure an appointment online, BI added.


Morente earlier said the bureau has 251 active cases among their personnel. Of these, 135 are assigned to the airport; 91 of them report to BI’s main office in Intramuros and 25 are from other offices of the bureau.


There are also 269 airport personnel who are undergoing quarantine, pending the results of their COVID-19 testing.


The BI chief said the “record-high number of active COVID cases this past week” is “severely affecting” their operations at the airports and their offices.


Morente also assured that they have a rapid response team ready to augment the bureau’s frontline to ensure that services remain unhampered. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









