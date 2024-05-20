Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

The sunset exudes golden hues as seen from Skyway in Manila on May 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite the rains being experienced in many areas in the country, according to the two-day forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The highest heat index could be felt in Dagupan City, Pangasinan as it is projected to reach 46 degrees Celsius, while Bacnotan, La Union and Iloilo City could experience 45 degrees Celsius heat index.

PAGASA added that the heat index at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City could reach 44 degrees Celsius, and 42 degrees Celsius at the Science Garden in Quezon City.

The heat index in Dumangas, Iloilo and Zamboanga City could reach 44 degrees Celsius while Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Echague, Isabela; Iba, Zambales; Casiguran, Aurora; Subic Bay, Olongapo City; Sangley Point, Cavite; Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Catbalogan, Samar; and Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte could reach 43 degrees Celsius.

Heat index of 42 degrees Celsius could be experienced in Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Batac, Ilocos Norte; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Munoz, Nueva Ecija; Alabat, Quezon; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Aborlan, Palawan; Masbate City; Catarman, Northern Samar; Maasin, Southern Leyte; and Davao City.

On Saturday, the highest heat index was recorded in Guiuan, Eastern Samar with 51 degrees Celsius.

Sangley Point, Cavite experienced 47 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said that the shear line will bring rains in extreme Northern Luzon while easterlies or warm wind in the Pacific Ocean will affect the rest of the country.

“We should expect cloudy and scattered rains in Batanes and Babuyan Island because of the shear line,” Torres said.

Torres added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience localized thunderstorms in the afternoon until evening.

“The rains that we are experiencing are possible indication that we are shifting to the rainy season,” she said.

Meanwhile, the water level of Angat Dam further dropped by .25 meters after it reached 180.95 meters compared to its previous level of 181.20 meters. It was 31.05 meters below its normal high water level of 212 meters.

It is only .95 meters above its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

The National Water Resources Board decreased the water allocation of Metro Manila by one cubic per second on March 16 or 49 cms from the previous 50 cms amid the continued drop in elevation of Angat Dam.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System gave assurance that there will be no water interruption despite the cut in water allocation for domestic use.