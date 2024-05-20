PCG sends personnel to ‘critical’ regions to boost sea security

The Philippine Coast Guard deploys personnel to Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Southwestern Mindanao.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday sent 110 personnel to six “critical” regions to enhance law enforcement at sea.

Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr., PCG deputy commandant for operations, announced the deployment of coast guard personnel to compose the Maritime Security Law Enforcement Groups (MARSLEGs) in Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Southwestern Mindanao.

According to the PCG, the deployment of MARSLEGs focuses on regions with heavy maritime traffic and frequent security incidents.

“We reaffirm our commitment to working together to uphold the highest standards of maritime security and ensure the territorial integrity of our country," Punzalan said.

MARSLEGs are tasked to supervise and implement laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to the security law enforcement on sea transport and maritime infrastructures in the country.

“The MARSLEGs will augment and intensify our fight against human trafficking, illegal fishing activities, drugs and arms smuggling, and other maritime infringements within the municipal waters,” Vice Admiral Robert Patrimonio, commander of MARSLEC, said.

Each MARSLEG is composed of highly trained PCG personnel from its K9, security and border protection, investigation and detection, surface patrol force and sea marshall forces. — Gaea Katreena Cabico