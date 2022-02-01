US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Centers for Disease and Control Prevention discouraged travel to the Philippines due to the “very high level of COVID-19” in the country.

The US CDC added the Philippines on its list of countries under “Level Four: Very High,” its highest tier on its travel health notices, that advise “avoid travel to this destination.”

In its website, the CDC said incidence rates and new case trajectories are their primary criteria for deciding the COVID-19 level of a destination.

The CDC said that those who intend to travel to the Philippines must be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before they travel to the country.

“Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” the notice read.

The US CDC also reminded travelers that anyone two years or older must wear a well-fitting mask in indoor places and follow all requirements in the Philippines.

The Philippines, as of January 31, has 190,818 active cases, with 14,546 logged as new infections on Monday.

The national government last week suspended the "green-yellow-red list" system, which is used to classify countries, territories and jurisdictions based on their COVID-19 risk levels.

In its revised protocols effective February 1, fully-vaccinated travelers will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure. They will also be longer required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine.

Fully-vaccinated nationals of non-visa required countries will also be allowed to enter the Philippines starting February 10. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico