US warns against travel to Philippines, citing 'very high level' of COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — The United States Centers for Disease and Control Prevention discouraged travel to the Philippines due to the “very high level of COVID-19” in the country.
The US CDC added the Philippines on its list of countries under “Level Four: Very High,” its highest tier on its travel health notices, that advise “avoid travel to this destination.”
In its website, the CDC said incidence rates and new case trajectories are their primary criteria for deciding the COVID-19 level of a destination.
The CDC said that those who intend to travel to the Philippines must be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before they travel to the country.
“Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19,” the notice read.
The US CDC also reminded travelers that anyone two years or older must wear a well-fitting mask in indoor places and follow all requirements in the Philippines.
The Philippines, as of January 31, has 190,818 active cases, with 14,546 logged as new infections on Monday.
The national government last week suspended the "green-yellow-red list" system, which is used to classify countries, territories and jurisdictions based on their COVID-19 risk levels.
In its revised protocols effective February 1, fully-vaccinated travelers will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure. They will also be longer required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine.
Fully-vaccinated nationals of non-visa required countries will also be allowed to enter the Philippines starting February 10. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
Leisure travels to Baguio City significantly drop following more restrictions imposed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant.
Supervising City Tourism Operations Officer Engr. Aloysius Mapalo says the sharp drop in leisure travels was also caused by the many hotel travel cancellations by already approved travels to the city after it was placed under Alert Level 3.
Currently, the daily limit for leisure travel to the city remains at 4,000, excluding those visitors who have booked in hotels and accommodation establishments that have been allowed by the city to triage their own guests. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Ilocos Norte will open the first floating playground in Northern Luzon at the Paoay Lake, near the Malacañang ti Amianan, in Barangay Suba, Paoay on Sunday.
Paoay Lake Water Park is a 4200-square meter inflatable boasting gigantic slides, swings, launchers and an inflatable pool.
The Bali-inspired "I’m IN Lounge" by the lake shore also features at least 120 pairs of vibrant umbrellas and bean bags.
The opening of the floating playground will be strictly regulated and subject to government-mandated health and safety protocol, organizers say.
For the attraction’s initial promo, Ilocos Norte residents will be offered discounts. But only fully vaccinated guests will be accepted to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Hong Kong shortens the mandatory quarantine for international travellers from three weeks to two, even as the city struggles to contain virus outbreaks involving Omicron and Delta variants.
Like mainland China, Hong Kong is one of the few places left in the world still pursuing a "zero-COVID" strategy that has largely kept the virus at bay but left the finance hub internationally isolated.
The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant saw the city increase its travel restrictions in December -- slamming borders shut to arrivals from eight countries and banning transit passengers from more than 150 destinations. — AFP
Italy will ease coronavirus restrictions for arrivals from the rest of the EU from February, with passengers required to show proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test, but not quarantine.
Under the decree signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza late on Tuesday "the 'green pass' will be sufficient for travellers coming from countries within the European Union" from next month.
Italy's so-called green pass shows the bearer has been vaccinated, has recently recovered from the virus, or has tested negative. — AFP
Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat says the government's “Pharmacy and Drive-thru Vaccination Sites” program would help in the eventual reopening of the Philippines by ensuring that tourism workers and tourists are protected against COVID-19.
“Now that we are battling an Omicron surge, we are trying to get ahead of it outside NCR by making booster shots as convenient as possible for everyone. There is no longer a need to join a long queue at a centralized vaccination site. Just come by the participating pharmacies like Watsons or Mercury Drugstore and get a free booster shot while you buy your necessities,” Puyat says.
“We look forward to seeing this initiative implemented in other parts of the country in the coming weeks,” she adds.
- Latest
- Trending