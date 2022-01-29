Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzonâ€™s actions on Marcos case

Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case

MANILA, Philippines — A Commission on Elections commissioner who is assigned to write the poll body’s decision on the consolidated disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is asking their chief to review the actions of Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon in relation to the petitions.

Particularly, Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Guanzon’s media interviews where she revealed that she voted to disqualify Marcos and disclosed the ponente or writer of the decision.

“Chair, as a Commissioner, I request that the appearance of Commissioner Guanzon before various media outlets and in social media sites be reviewed,” Ferolino said in a letter to Abas. “Her excitement and eagerness have taken over her that she may have forgotten the sub judice rule.”

Ferolino added that Guanzon’s disclosure that she is the ponente of the Marcos cases will expose her to “possible pressure from different personalities and organizations and will pose a threat” to her safety.

Guanzon has gone on a media blitz following her bombshell revelations where she raised the possibility that a politician might be exerting pressure on Ferolino for her to delay the release of the decision.

Guanzon said she wants the public to know her vote on the cases before she retires on Wednesday, February 2, as she suspects that this would be disregarded by the time she steps down as commissioner.

‘Undue rush’

But Ferolino said she is not delaying deciding on the case as it has only been 12 days since the last pleading was forwarded to her office.

“What really happened here is undue rush. I have been bombarded with so many texts and Viber messages on when the resolution will be out every single day since the Marcos case was raffled to my office,” she said.

Ferolino also accused Guanzon of trying to influence her decision by sending her a copy of her separate opinion on the Marcos cases.

She also denied that there was an agreement among commissioners in the Comelec’s First Division which is handling the Marcos cases for a decision to come out on January 17.

In a memorandum to Ferolino dated Friday, Guanzon maintained that commissioners in the First Division agreed that Ferolino should write the decision and submit it on January 17.

“As I’ve mentioned, 18 days have lapsed since the three consolidated cases were raffled to you, and it is unjustifiable that you have not submitted your ponencia to the First Division,” Guanzon said, demanding an explanation by Monday noon why Ferolino delayed the release of the decision.

“I have no other conclusion than that you are deliberately delaying the release of your ponencia until after I retire in order to defeat my vote. This way, my separate opinion will not be attached to the majority resolution and will not form part of the records,” she added.

Aside from the three consolidated disqualification suits pending before the First Division, which Guanzon heads, Marcos is still facing another petition to cancel his certificate of candidacy filed by nuisance candidate Tiburcio Marcos.

Another disqualification suit is also pending before the Second Division.

The petition to cancel COC filed by civic leaders, represented by lawyer Theodore Te, was dismissed by the Second Division, but an appeal was filed earlier this week. Like the disqualification suits pending before the First Division, this plea is also expected to reach the SC.